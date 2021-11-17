A change in election reporting and an abundance of write-in votes may have slowed the reporting of results during the city/school election a couple weeks ago. However, the slight delay was worth incurring the ire of some impatient area residents, Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith said last week.
Last week, Smith told the Jackson County Board of Supervisors she’s confident that after her staff’s diligence verifying write-in votes, the extra time and change in procedures ensured the most accurate election returns.
Smith’s office received some criticism from the public after not immediately posting Nov. 2 election results online, and for waiting until Nov. 3 to post apparent winners in races decided by write-in candidates.
In the past, election workers in each of Jackson County’s 16 precincts called the auditor’s office to report vote totals after the polls closed. Courthouse staff input that information into a spreadsheet to tabulate the winners that allowed the auditor’s office to quickly post the results online for the public.
That process worked well — until a March 2021 special election. An error in a computing formula resulted in reports that an Andrew Schools ballot measure had been approved when, in fact, it had not.
The auditor’s staff noticed the discrepancy two days later and apologized for the mistake, then made plans to remedy it beginning with the Nov. 2 election.
Smith dispatched runners to each polling location to retrieve flash drives from ballot scanners there; the drives contain vote totals and other ballot information. Those drives, along with a printed tabulation of results and a write-in report, were placed in a sealed bag, given to the runners, and delivered to the auditor’s office, thus preserving a “very clean” chain of custody, Smith said.
“We eliminated a lot of chance for error,” by implementing those changes, Smith told the supervisors.
Unofficial results of races not decided by write-in votes were posted to the auditor’s website around 10 p.m. Nov. 2.
However, Jackson County had 635 — a larger sum than usual – write-in votes to contend with and verify, Smith said.
“Those people chose to run as write-in candidates, not candidates with a name on the ballot,” Smith explained, which caused more of the delay.
Smith made the decision to post only the apparent winners in the write-in races, the same decision made by some other county auditors. (All election results are considered unofficial until the canvas by the supervisors. That took place Nov. 9.).
The write-in votes were posted online by 3 p.m. Nov. 3.
“I just need everyone to understand — it takes time,” Smith said.
In other election news, Isaac Ambrosy won a seat on the Andrew City Council after the supervisors drew his name out of a hat Nov. 9.
Ambrosy and John Williams each received 7 write-in votes to fill a vacant council seat. Ambrosy will serve the remaining two years of the term.
Williams, however, also received the most write-in votes — 18 — to fill an empty seat on the council. He will serve for four years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.