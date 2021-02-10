Absentee ballots for the March 2 special election now are available in Jackson County.
Jackson County has a total of five possible tax issues on the ballot. Absentee ballots became available Feb. 1, according to election commissioner Alisa Smith.
Jackson County voters wishing to vote absentee in-person may do so Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the auditor’s office, located inside the Jackson County Courthouse at 201 W. Platt St., Maquoketa.
Eligible voters can also have an absentee ballot mailed to their home.
They must submit an absentee ballot request form to the county auditor’s office before the end of the day Feb. 19. Voters can download the request form from the county auditor’s website at jacksoncounty.iowa.gov or call the office at (563) 652-3144. Request forms also can be downloaded from the state auditor’s office at sos.iowa.gov.
Completed absentee ballots must be postmarked on or before March 1 to be counted.
Otherwise, voters should report to their precinct polling location between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. March 2 to vote.
Ballot items in two counties
Clinton and Jackson County voters will decide a $40 million bond referendum to add career and technical training opportunities for students of all ages.
EICC needs a 60% majority of voters within its footprint (Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Louisa, Muscatine, Cedar, Johnson, and Dubuque counties) to approve the measure. Money from the sale of bonds would cover new construction, equipment, and furnishing needs for the program.
Some Jackson County residents will not vote on the EICC measure if they do not live in that community college’s taxing district. This applies to residents living in the far western and northern parts of the county, Smith explained.
Because debt from previous capital projects will be paid off this year, passing this proposed referendum would have minimal impact on tax rates, according to EICC officials.
Should the referendum pass, the new facilities and equipment should be in use by the fall of 2022 — possibly 2023.
In Jackson County
Meanwhile in Jackson County, some precincts may have up to five different ballots in one precinct because some measures are determined by the voter’s school district of residence.
Each Jackson County voter will, for the third time, choose whether to approve the sale of bonds for a new county jail.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors has proposed a $5.9 million jail and law enforcement center to be built on the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The jail will have 30 beds with room for future expansion.
The measure requires 60% voter approval. Two previous jail bond referendums — in 2018 and 2019 — failed to gain approval.
• Andrew Community School District voters will decide whether to approve a $1.34 million physical plant and equipment property tax levy. The PPEL levy provides the district with funds to maintain school buildings, complete site improvements and purchase school equipment.
The PPEL-generated funds would be used for projects such as classroom updates, boiler maintenance, replacement of heating system controls, possible upgrade to a new HVAC system, roof replacement, new plumbing, and the replacement of school vehicles, according to an informational flyer mailed in the school newsletter. If approved, the levy would be in place for 10 years.
• In the Bellevue Community School District, residents will decide whether to re-authorize the current revenue purpose statement for S.A.V.E. (Secure an Advanced Vision for Education) funds. The revenue purpose statement allows public schools to spend their share of the revenue generated by sales tax funds collected across the state.
Voter approval will not increase local property taxes, according to Bellevue Superintendent Tom Meyer. The measure requires 50% plus one vote to pass.
• The Western Dubuque Community School District, headquartered in Farley, dips slightly into the northern portion of Jackson County.
As a result, Jackson residents living in that district will be asked to renew the physical plant and equipment levy for 10 years. The levy supports facilities and equipment projects throughout the district. The tax would be an extension of the existing PPEL, which will expire in 2022, and its approval would not increase the district’s tax asking, officials said.
