Iowans began requesting absentee ballots for the November general election starting Aug. 30, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced.
State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Iowans began requesting absentee ballots for the November general election starting Aug. 30, Secretary of State Paul Pate announced.
State law allows Iowans to request absentee ballots beginning 70 days before an election.
County auditors will begin mailing absentee ballots to those that requested them starting Oct. 19. That is also the first day Iowans can vote in-person for the Nov. 8 election.
“It’s important to have a plan when it comes to voting,” Secretary Pate said. “You have multiple options available. If you plan to vote by mail, go ahead and send your absentee ballot request form in now. That will make it easier for you and your county auditor when it comes time to cast your ballot.”
Absentee ballot request forms are available on the Secretary of State’s website. Voters need to download the form and mail it to their county auditor. Providing a phone number or email address on the form is encouraged but not required.
Military members stationed outside the U.S. and overseas citizens can also begin requesting absentee ballots for the November general election.
For more information to help prepare for the general election, Iowans are encouraged to visitVoterReady.Iowa.gov.
Areas of patchy fog early. A mix of clouds and sun. High 82F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable.
Abundant sunshine. High 83F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: N @ 3 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 99%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 100%
Wind Chill: 61°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3 mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 97%
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 4 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 5 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 7 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 7 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 7 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNE @ 6 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.