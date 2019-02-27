Absentee ballots for the April 2, 2019 Bellevue special school election will be available on Monday, March 4. Citizens can request ballots by mail or come into the Auditors office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to cast a ballot. Bellevue School will also host a satellite voting station for eligible voters of the Bellevue Community School District on Tuesday, March 12 from 1 to 9 p.m. Voting will take place at the Bellevue Elementary gymnasium during that time. For additional information about satellite voting, please contact the Jackson County Auditor’s Office. Phone: 563-652-3144, or email auditor@co.jackson.ia.us.
Bellevue, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 49%
- Feels Like: 24°
- Heat Index: 24°
- Wind: 2 mph
- Wind Chill: 24°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:38:39 AM
- Sunset: 05:50:24 PM
- Dew Point: 8°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 31F. Winds light and variable.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 23°
Heat Index: 23°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 60%
Wind Chill: 21°
Heat Index: 21°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 20°
Heat Index: 20°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 3mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 16°
Heat Index: 16°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 2mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 15°
Heat Index: 15°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 1mph
Precip: 5% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 1mph
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 14°
Heat Index: 14°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 1mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 13°
Heat Index: 13°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 12°
Heat Index: 12°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NNE @ 2mph
Precip: 7% Chance
Humidity: 87%
Wind Chill: 11°
Heat Index: 11°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
- To view our latest Special Section click the image on the left.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.