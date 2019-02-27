Elementary School

Absentee ballots for the April 2, 2019 Bellevue special school election will be available on Monday, March 4.  Citizens can request ballots by mail or come into the Auditors office between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to cast a ballot. Bellevue School will also host a satellite voting station for eligible voters of the Bellevue Community School District on Tuesday, March 12 from 1 to 9 p.m.  Voting will take place at the Bellevue Elementary gymnasium during that time. For additional information about satellite voting, please contact the Jackson County Auditor’s Office.  Phone: 563-652-3144, or email auditor@co.jackson.ia.us.