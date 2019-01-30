Abraham Lincoln will visit Bellevue once again – nearly 170 years after he visited here in real life back in the 1850s, prior to his election as President of the United States.
The Bellevue Arts Council, in conjunction with the Bellevue Public Library will host actor Kevin Wood, who travels the country portraying Lincoln. The event will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2 p.m. at the Great River Gallery at 116 North Riverview.
Wood’s program, ‘A New Birth of Freedom,’ Lincoln’s basic historical presentation is provided, centering on the 12 turbulent years from 1854-1865, when the issue of slavery, which had been divisive from the beginning of the country, came to a head and resulted in the Civil War.
Attendees will learn the historical background (beginning with the Declaration of Independence), the events which led Lincoln back into politics in the mid-1850s, the ever-escalating increase in tensions, Mr. Lincoln’s election as President, and of course the war between the Union and Confederacy.
Wood will quote directly from some of Lincoln’s best-known speeches and writings, which many still find quite inspiring to this day.
While the actor portraying Lincoln may not be aware of the fact, it is known that back in the 1850s, Abraham Lincoln was said to frequent the Bellevue area, traveling up and down the Mississippi River.
While specific dates and times are sketchy, Lincoln stayed at the Springside Estate (now the home of Dave and Penny North) on more than one occasion in the 1850s when he was still a lawyer.
The Springside home, now on the National Registry of Historic Places, was built in the 1840s and still slows traffic north of town at certain times of the year as visitors try to get a better look at the interesting home.
During the years after he served in congress, but before he ran for President, Lincoln was a defense attorney who worked along the Mississippi River in both Illinois and Iowa. In fact, Captain Eldridge Potter, who constructed Potter's Mill was one of his clients.
The original owner of the home back then, William Wynkoop, was extremely interested in the law, and his eldest son was a lawyer. From time to time, Lincoln would have dinner with the Wynkoops and they would discuss law.
It is believed Lincoln slept in the first floor bedroom, which would have been customary for the time, according to Springside owner Dave North, who noted the story of Lincoln’s visits was passed on to them from Springside's previous owners, who said Lincoln's visits to Bellevue were documented in the ‘Bellevue Courier, ‘which was the first newspaper at that time, being replaced by the Bellevue Herald in 1870.
For more information on the Lincoln re-enactment in Bellevue next month, contact Bellevue Arts Council member Julianne Couch at wyojay@gmail.com. The program is free and open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.