In what may be the first time in history, the faithful of Bellevue will not be attending church services in person this Easter Sunday. Instead, they will watch from home on their televisions, computers, ipads and smart phones.
This unique way of worship, of course, is a result of the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic and the fear of spreading serious illness throughout the community.
While Bellevue’s First Presbyterian Church and St. Johns Lutheran Church of Bellevue will broadcast various Holy Week services Wednesday through Sunday morning (see sidebar for times and channels), Bellevue’s largest congregation by far is that of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, and its spiritual leader, Father Dennis Miller, is encouraging folks to take part in services in a variety of ways.
“For Catholics, the week between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday marks some of the most sacred times for us to gather as members of the Body of Christ. We remember on Palm Sunday when Jesus was welcomed by the crowds into Jerusalem. We read the Passion Narrative both then and on Good Friday, a narrative of the events that took place between the Last Supper on Holy Thursday to the death of Jesus on Good Friday On Holy Thursday, we receive the three blessed oils from the Archbishop that will be used in baptisms, confirmations, and anointings of the sick and we are drawn into the mystery of the sacrament of the Body and Blood of Jesus in such a way as to enter into his death and resurrection,” said Miller. “On Good Friday, we experience the one day we are not allowed to celebrate Mass in order to call to mind the death of the Lord of Life on the tree of death. And, we gather as a family on Easter to get a foretaste of our future resurrection with the one whose resurrection makes it possible.”
Or at least we would if it were possible,” Miller added.
This year, the people of St. Joseph Church in Bellevue and Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Springbrook are in the diaspora of the Covid-19 virus. Folks are unable to gather in person so they are worshipping in new and inventive ways. Some are gathering via the St. Joseph Bellevue Cable (channel 37). Others will gather on the St. Joseph and Sts. Peter and Paul Facebook Page or YouTube channel.
“Through these virtual ways, we are able to transcend the social distancing needed to keep us safe in order to still experience the forgiveness and love of Christ. We will gather around our TVs and computers because we want to be together. Many are coming throughout the week to gather in groups of 10 or less to spend some quiet time in prayer at our churches,” said Miller. “We are all doing our best to be the heart and hands of Jesus in these trying times. Still, we have faith that we will be able to gather together again and receive the Blessed Sacrament during Mass. We hope that we’ll soon be able to celebrate first communions, May crownings, graduation Masses, weddings, funerals, and other large group celebrations. And we experience the love of Christ daily and seek to spread that love any way that God will allow us today and every day of our lives.”
BROADCASTS
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church:
Private Mass will be televised on the local (Bellevue) city Catholic channel 37 Tuesday and Wednesday at 8:25 a.m., Holy Thursday and Good Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday Easter Vigil at 4:15 p. m. and Easter Sunday at 10:15 a.m. All services are also available on facebook.
First Presbyterian Church
Maundy-Thursday services are set for 6 p.m. through Facebook Live; Good Friday services are set for 6 p.m. through Facebook Live and Easter Sunday services are at 6:15 a.m. through Facebook Live.
St. Johns Lutheran Church:
Easter Sunday services will be shown live on Bellevue Cable channel 38 at 10 a.m. The congregation may also watch the services later on facebook.
