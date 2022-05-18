It’s a long way from Bellevue to Lake Okoboji, but a special gift from Mike Marshall’s industrial arts class at Bellevue High School has brought the two Iowa communities together.
The end result was represented last week in Washington D.C. at the annual National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, which pays tribute to those in law enforcement from around the county who passed away during the previous year.
It all started with Andrew Keil of the DNR, who wanted to pay tribute to his fellow Conservation Officer Steve Reighard of Lake Okoboji, who died from complications as the result of contracting COVID-19 during a presumed exposure while on duty.
Officer Reighard had served with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources for 16 years and was assigned to Dickinson County. He is survived by his wife and son.
In his honor, Keil approached the Bellevue Community School to design a special memorial plaque for the fallen officer. As he was a DNR officer, the memorial incorporated a boat propeller and a special message carved inside, which was created by Bellevue science teacher and all-around handyman, Matt Cook, with the help of Aiden Harms a Bellevue High School freshman in Mike Marshall’s class.
The plaque was placed on the site of the Memorial Service with hundreds of others, on the west front of the United States Capitol.
The service, held last Sunday, mainly honors the officers who recently made the ultimate sacrifice and pays tribute to all the fallen.
National Police Week offers honor, remembrance, and peer support, while allowing law enforcement, survivors, and citizens to gather and pay homage to those who gave their lives in the line of duty.
Reighard, as well as many others like him who died during the pandemic, were honored. eginning in early 2020, thousands of law enforcement officers and other first responders throughout the country began to contract COVID-19 during the worldwide pandemic. Due to the nature of their job, law enforcement officers were required to work and interact with the community even as the majority of the country was self-quarantined. As a result, hundreds of officers died from COVID-related illnesses and other complications.
HISTORY of National Police Week
In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation which designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. Currently, tens of thousands of law enforcement officers from around the world converge on Washington, DC to participate in a number of planned events which honor those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
The Memorial Service began in 1982 as a gathering in Senate Park of approximately 120 survivors and supporters of law enforcement. Decades later, the event, more commonly known as National Police Week, has grown to a series of events which attracts thousands of survivors and law enforcement officers to our Nation's Capital each year.
The National Peace Officers Memorial Service, which is sponsored by the Grand Lodge of the Fraternal Order of Police, is one in a series of events which includes the Candlelight Vigil, which is sponsored by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF) and seminars sponsored by Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.)
National Police Week draws in between 25,000 to 40,000 attendees. The attendees come from departments throughout the United States as well as from agencies throughout the world. This provides a unique opportunity to meet others who work in law enforcement. In that spirit, the Fraternal Order of Police DC Lodge #1 sponsors receptions each afternoon and evening during Police Week. These events are open to all law enforcement personnel and are an experience unlike any other.
