MISSISSIPPI PARKWAY COMMISSIONERS HERE: Paula Mayer (left), newly appointed Jackson County commissioner of the Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission, and Ann Geiger, IMRPC secretary, visited the Young Museum on March 2. The two met with museum director Susan Lucke and learned of work in progress. Paula, a resident of Sabula, will serve a three-year term on the commission, succeeding Barb Besch of Bellevue. The IMRPC is composed of a representative for each of the 10 Iowa counties that border the Great River Road as well as the Iowa DOT, Dept. of Cultural Affairs, and Dept. of Natural Resources. In turn, the IMRPC is one of 10 state MRPCs that constitute the national MRPC. Individually and collectively, the commissions oversee all aspects of the Great River Road as a National Scenic Byway as well as affiliate byways in each member state. The late Joe Young of Bellevue was an important pioneer of the Great River Road.
