Last year, Bellevue Elementary students sent letters to the troop of two local soldiers who where serving their country overseas. Last week, they received a reply to their letters, along with an American Flag that was flown in an American B-52 bomber during a mission to Afghanistan.
Sam and Brandi (Roth) Iosbaker were the Bellevue natives serving, and they were among the Airmen who recently served in Doha, Qatar. They were originally stationed at an Air Force base in Minot, North Dakota. The flag sent to the young Bellevue students came with an official certificate and read “This American Flag was proudly flown for Bellevue Elementary School aboard a B-52H Bomber, tail number 60-0037, call sign GRIMM 12, by the men and women of the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron flying in support of Operation Resolute Support and Freedom’s Sentinel, providing combat overwatch for United States Military Forces in Afghanistan. Following a brief assembly and presentation to all first and second graders led by Bill and Chris Iosbaker (parents of Airman Sam Iosbaker) , letters from the soldiers were read aloud. Afterwards, Bellevue American Legion Post #273 officers John Pitlo and Dale Ernst provided a demonstration of the proper etiquette, proper folding and storage of the American flag to the students. Pictured here with the second graders who sent letters to the troops overseas are (from left) John Pitlo, Bill Iosbaker, Chris Iosbaker and Dale Ernst.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.