For Steve and Doris Trenkamp, the year 1977 was just the beginning of two decades of filling the family’s wardrobe with white pants (the required uniform for 4-H members showing dairy cattle), their walls with an array of ribbons, and their shelves with trophies as they guided their five children through 4-H.
“It has been a very rewarding journey,” Steve said of the family activity that became a lifelong passion for the Preston couple, who heads the clan chosen as the 2022 Jackson County Fair Family of the Year.
Steve and Doris said they have always looked for opportunities to give back to 4-H, the Jackson County Fair and the community. That dedication caught the attention of the selection committee.
“Their family was chosen this year because they have been active supporters of the Jackson County Fair each year and throughout each aspect they touched,” said Judy Tonderum, chair of the Fair Family Committee.
Sparking 4-H interest
The spark for their involvement in the fair was ignited when their son, Mike, was asked by a member of the Preston Calf Club to attend a 4-H meeting.
“We really didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into,” Steve said with a chuckle.
As they had a few calves being housed on the farm at the time, Steve was certain they could find a project for Mike to exhibit at the Jackson County Fair.
Their twin daughters, Marilyn and Carolyn, also showed an interest after watching Mike work with his animal, and the next year they joined 4-H. By 1983, the four Trenkamp kids were showing various Holstein calves, yearlings or milking cows, and Steve needed to make two trips to the fair to bring up all their animals.
By the time the older kids graduated from high school, middle sister Chris was just joining 4-H; and nine years later when Chris was graduating from high school, youngest daughter Jennifer was just getting started in 4-H. Mike was a member of the Preston Calf Club, and his four sisters were members of the Preston Jollyworkers 4-H Club and the Preston Calf Club .
Each daughter took great pride in sewing, participating in fashion revue and clothing selection, baking, and communications projects. Mike enjoyed welding, mechanics and small engines. However, showing livestock from their dairy herd was what they each valued most, their parents remembered.
The ‘Lone Ranger’ barn
The Trenkamp’s farm outside of Preston includes a big yard with fresh cut grass and colorful flower beds. It is also the location of the “Lone Ranger Barn,” which has been home to about 75 milking Holsteins for 34 years. It is in the barn, the couple said, that their children learned a strong work ethic. The structure was featured in the “Our Iowa” magazine, has been one of the local barns featured on the Iowa Barn Foundation tour the past 11 years, a Preston Parade of Trees Christmas Festival destination, and even a location for a grandson’s wedding and several family showers, anniversary and birthday celebrations.
For the Trenkamp family, the barn was a place they grew closer when working with their projects for the fair. Each child’s desire to do better every year also gave Steve the same desire.
“I became a better dairyman through our children’s 4-H experiences. I learned a lot from our kids’ dairy judging workouts about what genetics I should add to our herd to improve it,” Steve said.
Involvement, past and present
Steve served as dairy superintendent for the Jackson County Fair for more than 10 years, served on the National Dairy Herd Improvement Association, and held dairy livestock judging workouts at the farm. Doris and daughter Chris served on the clothing committee for 10 years, and Doris has always extended an open invitation to any 4-Her wanting to learn how to sew.
Together, they were 4-H club leaders for 18 years, initiated the beginning of the Jackson County Dairy Promotion Association along with other 4-H families, and were the proud parents of four Jackson County Dairy Princesses (all four daughters) and two Jackson County Fair Queen Runner-Ups.
Carolyn, Marilyn and Chris all married hog farmers, and, with their spouses, became active with the Jackson County Pork Producers. All of them served as presidents at various times.
Chris and her husband, Skott Gent, and Marilyn, and her husband, Brad Marvin, have served as officers of the organization and have organized the Hog Show at the Jackson County Fair for the last 25 years.
The next generation is active in the Jackson County Cattlemen and the Jones County Beef Producers.
“Your children will get more out of the organization if you are involved in it as a parent. When you are involved, you understand why you are supporting your kid in a special organization like 4-H,” Doris said.
Today, their involvement in 4-H and the Jackson County Fair continues. Even though Steve and Doris are retired, they are still active with the Preston Legion and Legion Auxiliary, (where Steve has been the commander for the last eight years, and Doris is the chaplain), and educating the public about agriculture while hosting tours of their barn.
During fair week, Doris continues to help with the Open Class, and Steve, his son Mike and his grandsons display their restored tractors. They also have supported the “Together We Build” project. Most importantly, they have been the source of motivation to the next generation of 4-Her’s.
As grandma and grandpa to 13 grandchildren and great grandparents to 10, their home is always open to new project ideas, whether it is refurbishing a tractor or sewing a clothing item.
“I don’t like to hear the word can’t. You will do it because I will show you how to do it, and I will tell you how to do it. If you don’t understand, I will tell you again,” Doris said.
The Trenkamps are particularly looking forward to the fair this year.
“The Jackson County Fair has always been like a vacation and a big social gathering where you get to see people you don’t see all year. 4-H impacts families through connections,” Doris said.
