"The Ministry Team at Calvary Lutheran Church has announced several upcoming events at Calvary Lutheran Church, Sabula. With Valentine's Day fast approaching, Pastor Hayden is offering a special time for couples following the following the February 17 regular service. A "Renewal of Marriage Vows" will take place at the altar for any couple wanting to renew their vows.
On Thursday, February 21, 9 am, a special program called "Beat the Blues" will be offered in the church's upstairs fellowship area. Trudy Wilson, registered nurse, and Pastor Bob Stark from First Lutheran Church, Mt. Carroll, will present information. A continental breakfast will be served.
