Municipal leaders are looking to recruit local citizens to serve on a new steering committee that will help develop a new comprehensive plan for the City of Bellevue.
The proposed comprehensive plan would provide the community with a solid framework to lay out future goals and to establish a vision that all can work toward.
Some of the elements of the plan would be establishing goals for community characteristics, use of land, housing, community infrastructure, economic development and use of natural resources.
The last time Bellevue completed a comprehensive plan was in 1977, which is over four decades ago. In 1977, things were somewhat different in Bellevue, as the population was a bit larger at about 2,600 people, and there were a few more businesses downtown. Today, the population has dropped to 2,100, but the community remains strong with a core of successful local businesses, two high performing school districts and a lot of new housing and construction over the past decade or so. However, the community at times seems to lack a cohesive strategy.
“Having a comprehensive plan is important to the city’s future as it becomes the roadmap and provides valuable guidance for years to come,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “Having individuals from the community is critical as the city looks to gauge the public interest in this roadmap on the vision for the city.”
Dave Heiar, an advisor with Jackson County Economic Alliance, recently discussed the proposed comprehensive plan with the Bellevue City Council. He said the East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) could assist in developing the plan, but it is estimated that it would cost Bellevue about $30,000 and would take over a year and a half to create and complete the plan.
He said much of that process would include gathering input from residents in the form of surveys and community meetings. Heiar added that a $10,000 grant from Regional Planning Association and another $10,000 grant from U.S. Economic Development Administration could be granted through the ECIA for the project to reduce costs. The remaining $10,000 would be split between the city and Bellevue Municipal Utilities.
For the city to move forward with the effort, the steering committee must first be formed to lead the process.
Those interested in serving should contact Abbey Skrivseth at Bellevue City Hall by calling 563-872-4159 or emailing her at abbey.skrivseth@bellevueia.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.