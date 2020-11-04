A page sounds.
Ambulance needed. Man weak, short of breath, chest pains.
No response.
A second page reiterates the call for emergency medical services.
No response.
A third call finally reaches an emergency medical technician (EMT) who heads to the scene.
The scenario repeats itself more frequently lately in Jackson County as the number of volunteer EMS personnel dwindles.
Volunteer EMS services such as Bellevue EMS and Preston-Miles Community Ambulance acutely feel the pinch. Bellevue lost four life members (those with 10 or more years of service) this year, depleting their numbers to 22; two trainees also dropped out. Community Ambulance lost five EMTs and one ambulance driver is restricted, dropping their volunteer pool to 16 local individuals.
The shortage of volunteer EMTs is not singular to Jackson County, according to Ryan Conley, the county’s emergency medical services coordinator who will teach an EMT course here beginning Dec. 4.
The United States lost more than 132,000 EMS providers in 2015-19
Between 2005 and 2015, Iowa lost 110 ambulance systems. “While 12% is not a huge number, what if you’re one of those 110 areas without an agency?” Conley asked.
The shortage proves especially detrimental to rural communities, Conley said, because local volunteers typically are among the first on the scene.
“That three-minute response time for volunteers to arrive is vital to the family, to provide care for the patient and the family, to give them peace of mind while waiting for transport,” he said.
Without local volunteer services, communities would rely on paid outlying transport services that could more than triple response times, Conley explained.
Why the shortage?
EMS services changed tremendously over the last 50 years. For example, prior to the formation of the Bellevue EMS in 1972, Gallagher Funeral Home cared for and transported patients. The funeral home quit when under stricter state requirements, forcing Bellevue residents to go without EMS services or form their own.
Max Reed is a charter member of Bellevue EMS and continues to volunteer 48 years later. The agency boasted 46 members then, reached a peak of 55 in 1981, and declined to today’s total of 22.
Greg Schulte, a Bellevue EMS volunteer and firefighter, joined the service more than 30 years ago. He knew the service had problems responding to calls during the day, he had the training and a flexible work schedule, so he joined.
Registered nurse Vicki Johnson joined Preston-Miles Community Ambulance service to help the community with emergency medical coverage. At that time, nurses had to complete the same training as a lay person, so she qualified. She’s a training officer for the service schedules EMS volunteers to cover the service.
That’s becoming increasingly difficult with the shortage of volunteer EMTs. The service lost five active members.
“The loss has hit us pretty hard,” Johnson said, noting that Community Ambulance also has several members nearing retirement age who will retire soon.
Community Ambulance once had enough trained people to staff it 24/7. Two years ago, it decreased hours on call to only 24 hours a day on the weekend and only nights during the week.
The lack of free time is huge in recruiting volunteers, Johnson said.
“All these people on our service have full time jobs and families that we try to work the on-call time around,” Johnson said. “… There are concerns about your own safety with COVID now. Getting up in the middle of the night is not pleasant especially when you work the next day. It's putting one more thing into an already busy day.”
The education commitment also deters prospective volunteers.
“You have to convince someone to sit through the course,” Conley said. Locally, it’s four hours twice a week for four months. “Basically, for every hour you put in in class you should be studying at least that long between classes.”
Also, there is no adequate way to estimate how much volunteer time is spent responding to calls. EMTs can expect to spend, on average, two hours per call by the time they care for the patient and complete paperwork.
For example, Bellevue EMS responded to 327 medical calls last year. That number has decreased compared to the same time last year, according to EMT Derek Ploeger.
But there is no way to know how many calls there will be at any given time.
“It’s a big commitment,” Reed said.
“And it’s a commitment for their family, not just the (EMT),” Schulte added, noting the numerous suppers and other events where he had to leave early because the pager signaled an emergency call.
It cost Reed a car, he teased, because on his 40th anniversary with Bellevue EMS, he bought his wife a Corvette to replace all the meals and events he missed while out on calls.
“You have to be flexible,” Reed said.
How they operate
Each EMS service operates a bit differently. In Bellevue, volunteers sign up for on-call shifts from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. They generally work with the same two- or three-person crew which usually consists of at least two certified EMTs and occasionally a paramedic. The schedule repeats every eight days.
Outside of those hours, EMS works as an “open page” for all EMS members. This means whomever is available should respond to an emergency call, Ploeger explained.
Bellevue utilizes the IamResponding app on their cell phones and in the ambulance bay that allows members to keep track of who is responding and where they are.
Bellevue EMS also allows prospective EMTs to go on for “on the ground training,” Reed said. They go out with an experienced crew and keep track of name, time, medical history, vitals, etc.
The requirements
“You don’t just walk in and say, ‘I’m going to be an EMT,’” Schulte said. “It’s not all lights and sirens.”
Be prepared for rigorous work and studying to become an EMT.
“It’s going to be a rigorous course because you’re going to be caring for people,” Conley said.
An EMT requires 135 hours of instruction time as well as 135 hours of hands-on practicum in an emergency room and as a provider with an ambulance service, Johnson said. It is the equivalent of 12 college credits — a full semester — Conley explained.
The person must pass the national registry cognitive exam, “and that’s not an easy test,” he said.
Conley is teaching the four-month EMT course beginning Dec. 4. Participants save money because Conley is a county employee, so his salary is already paid for. The course costs about $780 per participant.
Some EMS agencies such as Preston and Bellevue pay for the courses under the proviso that the participant passes it serve as an EMT with them for a predetermined number of years, typically one to three years.
EMTs also must complete 24 hours of continuing education every two years to maintain their certification, plus retrain in CPR every two years.
“I like to take classes all year long to keep up my skills,” Reed said.
Community Ambulance provides training during each of its monthly meetings, so that usually takes care of the hours required, Johnson said.
“The biggest cost to people is not monetary, it’s the time factor,” she said.
What if you “don’t do” blood, guts and brains?
“There’s a place for everyone” who wants to volunteer for the EMS, Conley said.
Medical calls are the most common type of emergency calls in Jackson County, Schulte said. The most common symptoms are weakness, shortness of breath, and chest pain.
“About 50% of the calls, the (patient) needs their hand held on the way to the hospital while you take their vitals, they need comforting.
“If it’s a serious accident, maybe you don’t go to it, but instead you go to the other (less serious) calls that come in.”
Sometimes it’s as simple as stabilizing a diabetic patient’s blood sugar level, and making them a sandwich and a glass of milk, Conley said.
“If someone doesn’t have the ability to do that for themselves, wouldn’t you want someone to show up who does?” he added.
Sometimes educating the patient and their loved ones proves just as important as the treatment, Conley said.
“Nine times out of 10 your compassion is going to mean the world to the patient,” Conley said.
The rewards
Being a volunteer EMT is just that — volunteer. There typically is no pay or compensation.
“Just the thank yous you get, that means a lot,” Schulte related.
“You may not remember, but the (patient) never forgets,” Reed added.
“To have someone come up to you and thank you for saving their life, how much better can that get?” Schulte added.
For Johnson, the rewards go beyond helping others.
“It also demonstrated to our children that you don't always have to be paid — there is a responsibility to others to be of assistance when you can. It's a challenging place to be,” Johnson explained.
“The big thing is you made a difference,” Schulte added.
To learn more about becoming an EMT, contact Conley at rconley@co.jackson.ia.us; complete an online application for Bellevue EMS under the recruitment tab at bellevueems.com or leave a message on the answering machine at (563) 872-4377; contact Johnson at (563) 212-2989; or contact any EMS member.
After almost 50 years with the EMS, the volunteering remains just as rewarding as it ever was for Reed.
“There is that feeling of gratitude and satisfaction that ‘I was able to help someone in need today,’ and ‘I am trying to do my part in volunteering for our community,’” Reed said. “It’s a part of your life. It gets in your blood.”
Learn to save lives
What: Emergency medical technician (EMT) training classes
When: 6-10 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 4-March 30
Instructor: Ryan Conley, Jackson County emergency medical services coordinator
For more information: Contact Conley at rconley@co.jackson.ia.us
EMR and EMT:
EMR: Emergency medical responder; able to provide basic first aid and care (blood pressure, vitals, apply cervical collar and manual splints, record basic physical patient assessment)
EMT: Emergency medical technician; can do all the above, administer some patient medications, complete detailed patient assessment, trained in transport, stabilization, and basic airway help; 135 hours of training plus hands-on practicum
Advance EMT: All the above, initiate IVs, give dextrose for diabetics, nebulizers, etc.
Paramedic: All the above, IV, intubate, give cardiac medications, etc.; Associate’s Degree
