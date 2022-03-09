A scrappy and fearless Bellevue boys basketball team put up a fierce fight against Grand View Christian at the 2022 Iowa State Basketball Tournament quarterfinal in Des Moines Monday afternoon. It was a game that will be remembered for the ages and talked about for years to come.
In an amazing and dramatic comeback, the Bellevue boys battled from being down by 14 early in the game to exchanging one-point leads in the final minutes of play, ultimately tying the score 54-54 to send the game into overtime in the final seconds.
Then in the final seconds of overtime, Bellevue held on to the tie, with Grand View Christian winning by just one point which was scored on a free throw with a mere .2 seconds left to play. The final score was 64-63.Jackson Mueller led the Comets in scoring with 22 total points, racking up four critical 3-pointers in the game, along with 14 rebounds. Colby Sieverding, with several nifty spin moves, fancy footwork and an amazing three-point hook shot in the final minutes, made for an exciting contest for Bellevue fans to watch.
Jensen Wedeking was also key in the state basketball thriller, pouring in 15 total points and grabbing 9 rebounds on defense and four rebounds on offense. Robert Paulsen added six points and 8 rebounds, while Hunter Putman scored 4 points and recorded 2 rebounds.
The game started out slow for both teams, with Wedeking, Paulsen and Sieverding scoring, topped off by a Putman 3-pointer to make in 11-22 in favor of Grand View Christian at the end of the first period of play.
It took a while for Bellevue to figure out how to deal with the 6 foot, 11 inch Grand View Center Daniel Tobilob, who was mucking up the offense under the basket. But the Comets kicked in some unique strategy and went right at the big guy (and right around him) several times to break open the Comet offense.
In the second period Sieverding and Wedeking open up with a pair of 2 pointer, with Mueller plopping in a big three-point to the deficit down to 20-29. After a foul and a Wedeking free throw, Jackson Mueller went on ‘spin-cycle,’ and twirled right around Tobilob to score an easy layup, making the score 26-35 at halftime.
Bellevue kept the deficit under 8 points in the third quarter, with Mueller, Paulson and Sieverding continuing to battle to the buckets and score. The end of the third period found the Comets with the game within reach at 37-42.
To start the final period at Wells Fargo Arena, the Comets willed their way to one of the most exciting runs all season. A foul and a Sieverding free throw, followed by a solid three point swish by Jackson Mueller brought Bellevue within three points, 41-44.
Another three pointer by Mueller, followed by yet another amazing three pointer by Sieverding that looked like a hook-shot from nearly the half court range, send to crowed into a frenzy, tying the game at 54-54 to end regulation play.
In overtime, the Bellevue boys kept it close and within reach, but Grand View Christian won in the end by just one point, which was scored on a free throw with a mere .2 seconds left to play. The final score was 64-63.
Bellevue defeated sixth-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck 58-54 in overtime in the 1A Substate final at Clear Creek-Amana High School in Tiffin to earned the No. 8 seed in the 2022 State Tournament. This was the Bellevue boys first trip to state since 1991.
