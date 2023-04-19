Now through May 1, visitors to the Jackson County Historical Society Museum can view a number of items from the museum’s collection of furs.
Before the advance of modern textiles and designs (think puffer coats), fur was often an outerwear choice that helped protect against the cold and windy Midwest winters.
The museum, located on the Jackson County Fairgrounds, has a large collection of furs, but according to museum curator Bonnie Mitchell, “Unfortunately, we just don’t have enough space, or enough cases, to display the collection on a regular basis.”
Due to the age of the items, some are in fragile condition and can only be displayed for a limited time.
A variety of pieces are currently on display, including stoles, hats, collars, muffs, capes, coats, and mitts. Among the furs used to make these pieces were rabbit, beaver, alpaca, fox, lamb, sheep, mink, muskrat, raccoon, bear, buffalo, and fisher (a member of the “weasel” family). Most items are tagged with as much information as the museum has, including the type of fur and the donor.
However, the display also includes an eye-catching “mystery coat.” The museum has had the coat in its collection for at least 20 years or more, Mitchell said, but the record of who donated the coat, or who may have owned it, has been lost.
“It would be wonderful if someone who sees the coat will be able to give us some more information about it,” Mitchell said.
The coat has detailed embroidery in the lining, and sequined trim on the outside. Mitchell believes the fur trim is white fox. The coat’s label reads, “Shalleck, NY.”
Those with any information to share about the mystery fur coat are asked to call the museum at (563) 652-5020.
Mitchell invites the public to stop in to see the display of furs, as well as the many other items throughout the museum. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.; it is closed on Mondays and major holidays.
There is an admission fee to tour the Jackson County Historical Society Museum sites – $3 for one, $5 for both (including the Clinton Engines Museum), with children 10 and younger free. Members of the historical society are admitted free as well.
