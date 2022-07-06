The skies were sunny and nearly perfect for the 2022 Heritage Days Parade last Sunday morning in Bellevue, as hundreds watched under bright blue skies as floats, tractors, bands and bagpipers marched down Riverview.
Bellevue Emergency Medical Services (EMS), which is celebrating 50 years of service, was the Grand Marshal of the big parade this year. The organization rented an old coach-style ambulance from the 1970s to lead off the procession, followed by longtime members of the life-saving organization. Creative floats, classic cars and tractors and candy-throwing were all a part of the event, as Heritage Days marked its 60th year in 2022.
Look for more photos of other events at Cole Park, including food, fun, games, music and fireworks in the next issue of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
