Close to 300 people attended the Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Association’s open house and ice cream social June 11 at the Blue Hyll Dairy farm north of Clinton to celebrate National Dairy Month.
The Blue Hyll Dairy, owned and operated by Mike and Marty Burken, is home to 1,200 milking cows.
Guests enjoyed free Prairie Farms ice cream treats while also having the opportunity to tour the Blue Hyll farm. Individuals of all ages enjoyed sweet treats, goody bags, learning about the family’s operation, making social connections, and getting a closer look at the milking process.
Megan Kremer, daughter of Rodney and Carrie Kremer of Bellevue, was crowned the 2022 - 2023 Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Princess.
Grace Hingtgen, daughter of Scott and Jessica Hingtgen of Bellevue, was crowned the Jackson/Clinton County Dairy Princess Runner-Up. The Little Sir Dairyman title went to Cassidy Moore, son of Brandon and Heather Moore of Maquoketa, and the title of Little Miss Dairy Squirt went to Emma Coakley, daughter of Billy and Tina Coakley of Maquoketa.
Hillary Burken, daughter of Marty Burken, shared her experiences as the 28th annual Iowa Dairy Princess Alternate. Attendees talked with Hillary and learned about her role in the dairy industry across the state of Iowa. Hillary plans to attend Kansas State University in the fall to major in Communications.
