Sixty-five years ago, Marlin Brando starred in the classic movie “On The Waterfront,” Sports Ilustrated published its first issue and Elvis Presley cut his first commercial record.
1954 was also the year that Bellevue was featured across the state and nation for a unique metal mechanical Christmas Tree and display, created and engineered by the late Fred “Fritz” Maiers.
Many will remember the display on Second and Belle Streets, as it was put up most every year from 1954 to 1973, and folks came from miles around just to view the one-of-a-kind marvel. It became a “must-see” for everyone of every age.
In fact, it wasn’t Christmas in the Bellevue community, or the Maiers family, unless the ever-expanding holiday display was erected and set in motion.
And, even though Maiers passed away in 1992, the memory of that large-scale Christmas display hasn’t.
Maier’s daughter Jean (Maiers) Van Deusen noted that it has been 65 years since the unique display was unveiled, and wanted to share the milestone.
From clippings and articles in the Des Moines Register, the Shreveport News and the Stars and Stripes, the display story and photos made the Associated Press wires in 1954 and Bellevue’s holiday spirit went national. The Maiers display was even mentioned on the Ed Sullivan Show at the time.
It all started in 1950 when Maiers, a high iron worker who worked on such Chicago skyline landmarks such as the Hancock Building and the Sears Tower, was urged by his family to do something special for Christmas.
“I remember our mother (Marie) wanted a lighted tree for the front porch so people could see it,” said Van Deusen. “This of course sent dad on a mission. For him, it couldn’t be just any tree.”
That simple suggestion of a lighted tree for the porch set Fred Maiers on a four year project that resulted in not only a seasonal Christmas tree, but a 1,900-pound permanent metal tree that revolved via motor and flashed brightly on the Maiers lawn.
Maiers, who also operated a welding and blacksmith shop in Bellevue, was also an avid electrician and engineer, possessing many skills.
He kept adding to the display and eventually a small church with mechanical carolers going in and out on a track appeared. Soon a plethora of electrically-controlled light, music and constant movement was on the yard - and it fascinated onlookers to no end.
Maiers would run the massive creation from a homemade wooden switch box with copper strips around it, which synchronized the lights, music and revolving tree.
The creation was unveiled in 1954 and first appeared on the front page of the Bellevue Herald on Dec. 22 of that year. Soon it became the talk of eastern Iowa and then the nation.
“In 1954, I was serving in Korea, and I opened up the Stars and Stripes newspaper to see that darn tree from Bellevue right there on the front page,” said Donny Michels, a retired Bellevue resident. “It was something else to see when you’re halfway around the world. Of course, I had to brag to all the boys over there that it was my hometown.”
Work on the tree and accompanying display became a hobby for Maiers, and one that also in a way revolutionized Christmas lighting.
According to the 1954 Associated Press article on the display, “Mr. Maiers pulled the switch to start his unique display on Dec. 12 and now more than 700 bulbs respond to determined fluctuations.
The 16-foot metal tree is covered with greenery, bulbs and wires which feature over 61 different electrical circuits. More than a million individual bulb-lightings occur during a 12-minute performance that never repeats combinations of lights and floodlights.”
The panorama of lights took place on a revolving tree, which made 12 and one-half complete revolutions every 12 minutes. Beams from 10 flood-lights on changing colors on the tree, and an evergreen bracelet, also sprinkled with flashing lights surrounded the tree.
The climax of the display came when the lights simulate snow falling in changing colors. Close to the tree was a crypt and Nativity scene. Giant metal candles also glowed nearby and a neat ‘Merry Christmas’ of the door of the home was floodlighted intermittently.
“Out of the smoke of the Maiers welding shop, the grease of motors and the maze of a thousand parts has become a giant, fascinating Christmas display—and it all began with Mrs. Maier’s request for a tree on the front porch,” stated the front page of the 1954 Bellevue Herald.
For the Maiers family, it was a project that began as a love affair and ended almost like an iron master.
“The bigger it became, the more time it took away from family holidays,” said Van Ducen. “Mom and dad were relunctant to leave home because of operating and looking after the display, so they couldn’t come to family dinners as often as we would’ve liked.”
Eventually, Fred and Marie put out a registry for visitors to sign and they found that people were coming from all over the country to see their display. By the time the early 1970s rolled around, it became too much for the retired couple to maintain.
Van Ducen still has the registry books filled with names, as well as her father’s original mechanical drawings for the tree.
Pieces of the display disappeared over the years. The Three Wise Men were on display at Lock and Dam 12 for awhile. Other pieces were sold at auction, some purchased by the late Bob Ernst. The small church remains with a granddaughter and the most visible legacy of Fred Maier’s Christmas vision is the Nativity scene that was most recently a part of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church holiday decorations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.