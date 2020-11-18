While the traditional holiday events have been cancelled this year, there is a group in Bellevue that will really shine.
A new organization getting in the holiday spirit and is hoping to make the Riverwalk area along the river shine as much as possible.
Dubbing the effort “Light Up Riverview,” a group including Misty Parker, Paula Herrig and Karen Jess, have encouraged businesses and residents to get on board by ‘adopting’ a section of Riverview to decorate with holiday lights and decorations.
So far, they have most of the riverwalk adopted and decorations will be put up from Nov. 18 through 25 and will stay up until the first week in January.
“We are extremely excited about this new venture and we are hoping to get the entire length of Riverview lit up,” said Paula Herrig, who came up with the idea during a trip to a small town in Illinois last year, where the entire main street was full of lights. “It was an amazing sight.”
All adopted area decorations need to be approved by the organization. Some rules will apply, such as no business advertising, no political messages and no blow-up decorations or ones so large they will block the view of the Mississippi River.
Those with questions or who want to get involved should call one of three members of the Light Up Riverview group, including Misty Parker (563) 580-0958; Paula Herrig (563) 542-0354; or Karen Jess at (563) 543-6829.
