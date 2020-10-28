A group of youngsters were singing the ‘Pumpkin Ball’ song while doing the ‘Bellevue Comet Wave’ on a crisp fall morning recently in Bellevue.
The sing-along cheer event was all part of a brief stop at the home of little Kyden Decker, who had returned from the hospital after another round of chemotherapy. The young boy had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) earlier this year.
Sister Kaydria Decker’s first grade class made the short walk over to the Decker home on Third Street and started singing and waving, as Kyden, along with his parents, Jon and Nikki Decker, waved and smiled to the students.
“Iowa City may have the Iowa Wave, and though our numbers are much smaller, Bellevue sure is as mighty. Bellevue Elementary First Graders did the Bellevue Comet Wave to our buddy, Kyden Decker,” said first grade teacher Lisa Roth. “Kaydria Decker is a first grader at Bellevue Elementary, and her brother Kyden is fighting cancer. Kyden and his parents were home for a few days and the first grade classes didn’t want to miss an opportunity to let the Decker Family know we are thinking of them. What great life lessons of compassion and strength!”
Mom Nikki, who is also a teacher at Bellevue Elementary, explained her young son’s long journey of treatment and hopefully, a full recovery.
“Kyden was first diagnosed with neutropenia when he was only a month old. He had typical cold symptoms, but was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque when we took him in for what we thought was conjunctivitis,” said Nikki. “ Kyden’s blood work showed that his neutrophil level was 0. Neutrophils are a type of white blood cell that help heal damaged blood cells and resolve infections. He was in the hospital for a week and received antibiotics for an infection at that time.”
She said Kyden has been receiving treatment at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital since he was two months old. Dr. Graeme Pitcher performed Kyden’s hernia surgery there in February of 2019.
In April of 2019 Kyden had his first appointment with Dr. Anjali Sharathkumar in Iowa City. His neutrophil level was monitored and he had follow up appointments with every three months.
In February of 2020, the family began giving Kyden GCSF injections to help boost his ability to make neutrophils. The injections were administered twice a week until June of 2020.
“We were noticing that Kyden seemed to be falling more often and when he did, he often got nose bleeds. We also noticed bruises in places that were abnormal for a toddler and they seemed to last longer than usual. We took Kyden in for labs on the morning of June 7, 2020 to see if his neutrophil levels were low,” said Nikki. “We anticipated needing to give him an extra dose or two of GCSF, but the news we received was very different. Our pediatrician called us and told us there were several things in his blood work that looked abnormal and could be signs of leukemia. He informed us that we needed to get Kyden to Iowa City as soon as possible and they would be expecting us at the Children’s Hospital.”
When the family arrived at the hospital, Kyden was immediately admitted, and a battery of tests were run. That night it was confirmed that he did, in fact, have acute myeloid leukemia (AML). He was just 17 months old.
Since then, Kyden has had four rounds of in inpatient chemotherapy treatment. Each stay has averaged 21 days, with about a week at home in between. He will begin his fifth, and final, round of chemo this week.
