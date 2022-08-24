988

Beginning earlier this month, the 988 dialing code became available nationwide for anyone who needs support for a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis. The new three-digit dialing code connects people to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via phone call, text or chat.

In 2020, Congress designated the 988 dialing code to work in conjunction with the previous 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, creating a highly accessible line that individuals experiencing a mental health crisis can call and receive appropriate assistance nationwide. This number was activated on all devices across the United States July 16.