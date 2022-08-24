Beginning earlier this month, the 988 dialing code became available nationwide for anyone who needs support for a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis. The new three-digit dialing code connects people to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline via phone call, text or chat.
In 2020, Congress designated the 988 dialing code to work in conjunction with the previous 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, creating a highly accessible line that individuals experiencing a mental health crisis can call and receive appropriate assistance nationwide. This number was activated on all devices across the United States July 16.
“A primary goal of 988 is to be easy to remember and highly accessible for anyone who needs support for a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis,” said Demi Johnson, behavioral health program specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
Iowans can find the most up-to-date information about the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration. SAMHSA 988 guidance includes the following:
What happens when I call 988? When calling 988, you will first hear a greeting message while your call is routed to the local Lifeline network crisis center based on your area code. A trained crisis counselor will answer the phone, listen to you, work to understand how your problem is affecting you, provide support and share resources if needed. If the local crisis center is unable to take the call, you will be automatically routed to a national backup crisis center.
The Lifeline provides live crisis center phone services in English and Spanish and uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages for people who call 988.
What happens when I text 988? Text (English only) is available through 988. When you text to 988, you will be responded to by someone from a group of Lifeline crisis centers that respond to chat and text. This service will expand over the next few years to increase local and state level response. Once connected, a crisis counselor will listen to you, work to understand how your problem is affecting you, provide support, and share resources that may be helpful.
“The reality of 988 is that it’s not yet perfect, but there is a major shift in crisis response organizations across the state and country working to provide better care for those in need. We are living in a transformational time for mental health care, and I suspect that we will see many changes in the upcoming years,” stated Johnson.
However, Iowa Concern, 800-447-1985, continues as ISU Extension and Outreach’s primary line to help provide stress counseling related to legal, crisis/disaster, financial or mental health questions or concerns. When Iowa Concern receives a crisis call, they will work to help decrease the crisis and then connect the caller with a service that can provide continuation of care.
Iowa Concern provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge; language interpretation services are available. Visit www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/ to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.
