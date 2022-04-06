Bellevue’s Lock and Dam 12 is getting a badly-needed makeover of its exterior roadways this spring. All existing roads and parking areas have been milled out and new concrete is expected to be poured this week, (weather permitting).
According to Lockmaster John J. Mueller, the ‘hump’ at the main entrance will be lowered and the curb radius to Highway 52 will be widened.
The grassy public area north of the municipal parking lot and boat ramp is also getting an 8-foot wide walkway the length of the property. There will also be a new 30 foot by 30 foot visitor mezzanine and a 12 foot wide driveway from the lower tow haulage unit to the municipal parking lot. The driveway is for ease of removing the tow haulage during a major flood event.
The contractor for the $986,000 project is ASI-Northwind Joint Venture, LLC. The work is being paid from The Mississippi River Project Office budget, and is not part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
