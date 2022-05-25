The Jackson County Area Tourism Association awarded nine 2022 JCATA mini-grants at its annual meeting last week, highlighting organizations that bring visitors to the area.
“It’s been a great year for tourism, considering everything we went through,” said Tom Devine, association director, during his presentation after dinner at the Timber Center in Maquoketa. As tourism rebounds after two years of shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic, area attractions are seeing healthy attendance, he said.
“I’m really looking forward to this year, and things are rebounding,” Devine said.
The nine organizations that received mini-grants are examples of things going on in the county that are spurring tourism and economic development. Most of the funds are spent in the county.
“This is the eighth year that the Jackson County Area Tourism Association has awarded the JCATA Mini-Grants ideas and projects that promote Jackson County and entice tourists to visit our beautiful part of the Midwest,” Devine said. “We’ve received requests for projects totaling over $66,000 in the first six years and have assisted with a little over $37,000 since the mini-grant program was first introduced. This year we’ve awarded another $5,698.20.”
The 2022 grant recipients presented new ways to attract visitors to Jackson County, with outdoor recreation being a big focus of families. That’s contributed to Jackson County rebounding at a faster than expected pace, Devine said, adding that the grant program will help businesses and attractions build awareness.
Grant recipients included:
n Friends of the Maquoketa Caves State Park, $750 to help with the Wildlife Program
n Ski Bellevue, $465 for signage
n Maquoketa Hometown Pride, $433 for flyers to promote the Summer Concert Series and Maqtoberfest
n Jackson County Fair, $750 for TV advertising
n Iowa Grape Vines Winery, $750 for signage
n One Orange Centre, $750 for an anniversary promotional video
n Maquoketa Farmer’s Market, $750 for trailer signage
n Friends of Bellevue State Park, funding for brochures, and
n St. Donatus Catholic Church, funding for signage for the outdoor “Way of the Cross” attraction.
The 2023 mini-grant application will be available online March 1 at jacksoncountyiowa.com. Membership in the JCATA is not required for application, but extra points are given to applicants who are active in the organization.
