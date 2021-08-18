Ed Mueller had just graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1944 when he was drafted into the United States Army to serve his country during World War II.
Trained at both Fort Snelling and Ft. Levenworth, Kansas, Mueller served in the Pacific Theatre fighting the Japanese empire as an advanced flame thrower in Saipan.
“I left from Bellevue in 1944 with 16 other guys, and now I’m the only one still around,” said Mueller, who was honored by Bellevue American Legion Post #273 for being a member of the local post for 75 years in 2021.
“There were three other guys that were older than me in my unit, so they kind of helped me along and guided me through everything,” said Mueller, who pointed to an old photo of he and the group that he has kept for three quarters of a century. “They were good fellas, and they used to call me ‘Junior’ cause I was young and still just a teenager.”
But after basic training and some time at Camp Roberts in California, Mueller’s stint in the pacific didn’t start until 1945, right around the time the Allies invaded Okinawa in 1945.
Shortly after, the atomic bomb was dropped (in August 1945) and the war was over.
“You were supposed to serve two years before going home, and I was short a little over a year, so they stationed me at Inchon, Korea where I guarded governmental supplies,” said Mueller who is now 95 years old. “When I came back to Bellevue in 1946, I joined the Bellevue American Legion and have been a member ever since. It’s hard to believe it was 75 years ago.”
As well as joining the American Legion, Mueller landed a job at John Deere in Dubuque working in the foundry in 1947. A year later in 1948 he met the love of his life, Madonna Deppe, and the two were married, eventually having four sons, twins Danny and Don, as well as Charles and Patrick.
Mueller retired from John Deere after working there for 37 years, and was active in the Bellevue Legion throughout that time serving as Second Vice Commander, as well as on various committees. He also served for many decades in the Legion Color Guard and was a rifleman for the firing squad, helping to properly honored many friends and fellow legion members over the past seven decades.
“I have been a member of the Legion for 75 years, but we also just celebrated our 72nd wedding anniversary,” said Mueller. “It’s been a pretty good run, and I am proud to have served the Legion Post in Bellevue for 75 years, and I want to thank Chuck Melton and Leonard Ernst for coming to present me with the official honor.”
LEGION HONORS
Bellevue American Legion Post #273 hosted its annual meeting August 7, where members were honored for the years of service to the organization.
Among those honored were:
75 Years; Ed Mueller
65 Years: Lawrence Kalmes and John Till, Jr.
60 Years: Gene Gerardy
55 Years: William Blitgen, Don Frank, William Griebel, James Meier and Anthony Muenster
50 Years: James Berthel, Steve Cloos, Dale Ernst, David Hoxmeier, Dale Manderscheid, Dennis Michels, Julius Nims, Dale Reeg, William Reistroffer, Gary Roeder, Robert Till and Richard Zeimet.
45 Years: Mike Connelly, Ron Dempewolf, Joe Gruntkosky Jr., Roger Keil, Joe Klein Sr., and Michael Pitts.
40 Years: James Bliss and Harold Miller Jr.
Legion Auxiliary
65 Years: Jan Brinker
55 Years: Ruth Bies
45 Years: Molly Weber
40 Years: Jane Ernst, Joanne Jess and Janelle Yadoff
