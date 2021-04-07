The members of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Organization in Jackson County said they are excited with the number of books that have been provided throughout the county.
Since 2011, Jackson County children have received more than 75,000 books and counting. The current enrollment includes about 670 children from all 14 zip codes in Jackson County.
A group of committed individuals from each of the four public libraries and their Friends groups helped establish the program for children in Jackson County in 2011.
The goal of the program is to provide a free age-appropriate book each month to children from birth to age 5. Children living in Jackson County may be registered at any time between birth and age 5. Register a child at one of the libraries or preschools in Jackson County by completing an Imagination Library registration form.
Each month a new, carefully selected book will be mailed in the child’s name directly to the child’s home. If the child is enrolled in the program at birth, by the time he or she reaches age 5, the program will have supplied 60 books. About 90% of the books are hardback, and they are rotated on a cycle to reduce the chance of siblings receiving the same titles.
The project continues through generous contributions from businesses, service organizations, and individuals in Jackson County. Additional support is provided by the Community Foundation of Jackson County and the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency. An endowment has been established through the Community Foundation of Jackson County which is a part of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
The Jackson County Dolly Parton Imagination Library Board seeks public donations to help sustain the program. A tax-deductible donation of $28 can provide books for a child for one year. A $140 donation can provide books for a child for 5 years. A donation in any amount is appreciated.
All funds donated are used strictly for the monthly bill for the books and shipping expenses through the National Dolly Parton Imagination Library Foundation and not used for any other expenses.
In February, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library national organization gifted over 1,775,340 books.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.