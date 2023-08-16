Dennis and Jane Ernst experienced an impromptu trip down memory lane last Thursday afternoon.
While at their home near the Bellevue Elementary School, they suddenly found themselves reunited with the 1974 Pontiac LeMans GT Sports Coupe they had originally drove around town nearly 50 years ago.
Ernst, who graduated from high school in 1972, went to work for Till’s Garage that summer and purchased the car brand new from the Bellevue dealership a few years later. He continued to work at Till’s until he landed a job with the county a few years later.
Stretch Kelly, who restored the old car over the past few decades, had decided to bring the car over and surprise Dennis and Jane, as he threw him the keys and said “take it for a spin.”
A career officer with the U.S. Air Force, Kelly had originally bought the car from Dennis Ernst back in 1983. He entered the Air Force in 1985 and kept it in storage and brought it back home around 1988.
Officially retired from service in 2005, Kelly and a few friends and skilled restorers brought the car back to its original glory, overhauling the engine, restoring the interior and giving it a new professional paint job in the color of Reggata blue.
“I told everyone I totaled it back in 1993,” Kelly joked. “But now that it is restored, we decided to come over and surprise Dennis and Jane.”
Of course, also involved in the impromptu presentation (and getting the two owners of the 1974 Pontiac together) was none other than Bellevue’s Bear Sieverding.
“I thought it would just be a fun thing to do,” he said.
