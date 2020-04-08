Nancy Schuster (Wilming) of Bellevue, IA (currently living in Zwingle) will celebrate her 70th birthday on April 15, 2020.
Nancy is the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Weimerskirk) Wilming. Nancy and her husband, Bob Schuster have four children; Kris (Rod), Jody (Chad), Craig and Jim (Riley).
They have nine grandchildren; Megan, Nicki, Kylee, Trevor, Sydney, Will, Kate, Henry and Nick.
Please send Nancy a card as she will be celebrating at home with Bob and a carrot cake! Cards may be mailed to Nancy Schuster, 1930 Bennttville Rd, Zwingle, IA 52079.
