The 61 Drive In Theatre south of Maquoketa will open for its 71st season this Friday, May 7.
The drive-in will open Fridays and Saturdays starting with “Tom & Jerry” followed by “Godzilla.”
The 61 Drive In Theatre is one of only four drive in’s still operating across the state of Iowa.
The theater also offers free train rides, swing set, sandbox, basketball court, whiffle ball diamond, tether ball, and volleyball for guests, as well as concessions.
