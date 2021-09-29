The Bellevue Area Lions Club is hosting a race for people who hate running. It’s a .5K Race and Soup Cook-Off which is set for Saturday, Oct. 2 at Cole Park, with registration at 1:30 and the race at 2 p.m. Throughout the race, there will be lemonade and candy stands. At the end, folks can enjoy the soup cookoff, football and beverages. For more information, call Brittany Ehlinger at 563-542-4779 or Emily Hager at 563-599-9115.