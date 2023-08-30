The Town & Country Twirlers of Preston will host a free dance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Don and Doug Sprosty, who have been involved for decades, will be the featured callers.
Past members, current members and the general public are invited to come and participate, or just watch the fun.
The Twirlers was formed in early 1973 as a spin-off of the DeWitt Square Dancers. Ben and Rita Reuter and Leo and Irene Trenkamp were instrumental on starting the club. The first officers included Delbert and Mary Banowetz, presidents George and Dorothy Beck, secretaries and Charles and Linda Lane, treasurers.
The group started out with a whole $1.75 in the bank and $29 in cash. In the beginning, dances were held on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. Marline Spies of Davenport was the first club caller and received $40 for his services. Rent for the Preston Town Hall was $5, so it was an inexpensive form of entertainment.
According to records, the club started with 69 members, and by 1974, another 48 people had graduated and became members.
It was the hey-day for local square dancing back then. Many brought their children, who played in the corner or formed their own squares and danced along. Bob and Marguerite Branowetz, original members, still danced until his passing in 2020.
And longtime members will never forget the major trips that Mike Hansen arranged, where the club traveled together to places like New York, Oklahoma, Seattle; Niagra Falls and Nashville, just to mention a few. Some trips were to Square Dance Conventions, others were just sight-seeing trips.
Although the club is not as big as it once was, it still provides enjoyment, relaxation and friendships. It was also a form of community outreach, as the club performed demonstrations at nursing homes.
