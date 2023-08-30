Town and Country Twirlers

The Town and Country Twirlers of Preston, made major trips that took them to places like New York, Oklahoma, Seattle; Niagra Falls and Nashville, just to mention a few.  Some trips were to Square Dance Conventions, others were just sight-seeing trips. Then in the  evening, members would square dance together outside, no matter where we were.

The Town & Country Twirlers of Preston will host a free dance to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the club on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Don and Doug Sprosty, who have been involved for decades, will be the featured callers.

Past members, current members and the general public are invited to come and participate, or just watch the fun.