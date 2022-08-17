The official start to the football season for the 2022 Bellevue Comets is just a week away, and as most look forward to the start of another season of exciting action on the gridiron, others are reflecting on seasons of the past and how it all began.
On Friday, August 26, Bellevue opens the season at home against Northeast-Goose Lake, kicking off the program’s 50th anniversary.
After 50 football seasons in this little town on the big river, some may not be aware that former Bellevue Community Schools Superintendent Clifford “C.C.” Hammann was the catalyst for bringing the first high school football program to Bellevue.
It was back in 1971, when Hammann arrived in town after being hired as Bellevue superintendent - and he got to work immediately.
“After signing my contract with the district, I realized Bellevue didn’t have a football team,” recalled Hammann, who still lives in Bellevue with his wife Nancy. (Both are now retired). “Having played football in both high school and college, I couldn’t believe that any school in Iowa didn’t have football.”
So Hammann, who played college football for Iowa Wesleyan College in the 1950s, approached the school board members and told them he couldn’t believe that Bellevue didn’t have football. They replied, “Then you will have it.”
Thus, the board voted unanimously to create a high school football program, with the program set to start the following year in the fall of 1972.
Members of the board at that time included Laverne (Tiny) Etting, Doris Michaelson, Vern Hingtgen, Charles Bevan and Victor Kuper. John Bohy was the newly hired high school principal in those days, and was on board with the idea.
“Now, we officially had a football program, but no football field, press box or coach,” explained Hammann, who noted that Tom Keuter Construction was contracted to moved dirt around to “build” the football and baseball fields that now exist at Bellevue High School. “The football field had to be dug down lower than the concession stand and bleachers, because more dirt was need to make the new football field wider.”
Hamman said the west side of the new field and large portion of the baseball complex were created by moving dirt from the new football field to those areas. Before construction began, there was a large ditch that ran from where the current press box stands through what would become the pitching mound of the new baseball field. The ditch was pushed to the west of the football field where it remains today.
The press box was constructed by Wayne (Bud) Haxmeier, lighting was purchased from Musco lighting and sod for the field was obtained from a sod farm west of Davenport.
“Local athletic supporters and volunteers got down on their hands and knees to roll out the sod,” said Hammann. “Those same people then joined in to assemble the new bleachers.”
Finally, Albert (Bud) and Lillian Knake donated the first scoreboard in memory of their son Dan “Tuffer” Knake, who was home from the service who was home from the service when he was unfortunately killed on a tractor accident.
“Things were coming together nicely, but one of the biggest decisions that remained was finding a head football coach,” said Hammann. “It was going to take the right person to start a program from scratch.”
Hammann was aware of a young man named Rick Pogemiller. As his former student, he knew he was a good individual, a good student-teacher and a good football quarterback.
“Rick had a great understanding of the game of football and I knew he could easily transfer that knowledge to his players,” said Hammann. “So he was hired as our first football coach.”
As well as establishing the program and coordinating efforts to build the high school football complex, there are many other aspects that Hammann was involved in from day one in terms of Bellevue’s football program.
Hammann was the first announcer at the first football game and continued that role for years. With his booming and authoritative voice, back by an audio system, it has been rumored that during home games, the residents of Mill Valley Care Center knew exactly what the score was without leaving the place or listening to the radio.
One of the first items of business Hammann conducted before every game was to call the opposing team’s school and speak to the secretary to get the correct pronunciation of the players’ names.
“I wanted to be able to get the names right, because our fans were well-aware of how badly our players names were butchered when we traveled to away games,” Hammann said. “And the practice of calling the secretary of the opposing school still continues to take place today.”
Another practice Hammann had was to try to announce the names of the linemen as much as possible throughout the game, giving them credit for all their hard work on the field. “As many football fans know, your back isn’t going to go anywhere without a good lineman doing their job.”
In addition to announcing, he trained spotters to assist him in the press box. One particular spotter that has done an excellent job over the years was his son-in-law Marty Ploessl.
“After my retirement, Marty took over the football play-by-play for Comet Football home games, but he does allow me back in the press box on occasion,” said Hammann with a chuckle.
AccoRding to “Comet Football Folklore” and confirmed by “Coach Poge,” the very first play of the very first Comet Football game against Wyoming on Sept. 3, 1972, resulted in a Comet touchdown, which boded well for the future.
The touchdown, however was called back because a young Del Ray Scholtes did not have his mouthpiece in.
Current Bellevue City Councilman and Bellevue Schools Transportation Director Tim Roth was also on that inaugural Bellevue Football team as a freshman in 1972, and remembers the traveling on the bus after a game in Burlington when it was so foggy, the team had to pull over and wait on the side of the road for a long period of time.
“Harold Farley, Mike Farley’s dad, was driving the bus that night,” said Roth. “I don’t think we got back to Bellevue until about 1:30 in the morning, but it was a good time.”
Pat Knake, the father of the current Comet Football Coach Chet Knake, was a senior and played on the first team as well.
“At the end of the first season, Pat came to me and asked me why I didn’t come to Bellevue sooner so he could have played more than one year of football,” recalled Hammann fondly. “There are a lot of good memories of Bellevue football through the years.”
According to articles that appeared in the Herald-Leader 45 years ago in 1972, the Bellevue High School football team played a schedule of only four games in that first season. Three of the games were junior varsity versus Wyoming, East Dubuque and Preston, with the fourth game a varsity game against Notre Dame Burlington.
The team went 1-2 overall, losing to Wyoming, Preston and Burlington, but chalking up a victory in team history a month into the season.
On October 9, it was reported in the Herald-Leader that “Bellevue High’s neophypte football team chalked up it’s first victory, defeating the East Dubuque junior varsity team 24-6.”
That first victory was not only historic, but impressive. “The game was marked with crisp execution,” the article stated.’’
Bellevue High School has also had a lot of great players go on to have successful college football careers. One of those players was C.C. Hammann’s own son, Gregg Hammann, who received a full scholarship to play for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. He was one of the first from Jackson County to play for Iowa.
Of course, there are a lot of high school football players from Bellevue who did not go on to play college ball, but have still been incredibly successful and still support Comet football in many ways.
“Football is truly a developer of great men,” concluded Hammann. “I want to thank each and every one of you for letting me be a part of your life through football, and I want to see football continue in Bellevue as long as I’m alive and ever after.”
Members of first 1972 team to be honored
Former Bellevue Comet football players have a chance to be a part of history Friday, August 26 during ‘Legacy Night,’ when the current team will be honoring members of the 1972 Bellevue Football Team, which was part of the first Comet team 50 years ago.
The men who created the current football program, Rick Pogemiller and C.C. Hammann will also be honored.
“We want to fill the field with former alumni at halftime surrounding Rick Pogemiller and C.C. Hammann along with the 50th team. We will be taking an aerial photo of everybody at halftime to create our Legacy poster, which we will sell to help raise money for our new scoreboard,” said head Bellevue Football Coach Chet Knake, who is also planning a reception for everyone at Bellevue American Legion Post #273 following the game versus Northeast-Goose Lake.
