The 43rd Annual St. Donatus Community Club Picnic will be held Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, August 4-6 at the St. Donatus ballpark in St. Donatus.
Events to be held throughout the weekend include Family Mixed Softball tournament to be held all weekend, Kids Games on Sunday, August 6 with prizes awarded, food and refreshments will be available for purchase as well. Admission is free, but no carry-ins (or pets) are allowed.
