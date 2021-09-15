The Bellevue Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host its 41st annual Banquet on Saturday, September 18 at Horizon Hall in Bellevue. Doors open at 5 p.m. with dinner served at 7 p.m. As well as the meal and banquet, over 20 guns will be given away.
Costs and tickets include $45 for a membership, $15 for a spouse and $20 for a Greenwing.
For tickets or for more information, contact Bud (Dennis) Schroeder at 563-542-0454, Tim Till at 563-599-8402 or Keith Griebel at 563-543-5414.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.