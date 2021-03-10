An Eastern Iowa Community College bond referendum vote Tuesday night paved the way for a $40 million investment in the college's career technical education (CTE) programming.
The measure was unofficially approved by 73.9% of voters across EICC's district that includes portions of eight counties. A 60% approval across all voting counties was required for it to pass.
A majority of Jackson County voters approved the bond referendum, with 1,792 voting yes and 1,200 no, garnering a 59.89% approval.
By voting yes, EICC can now sell a maximum of $40 million in general obligation bonds to fund the project. EICC officials said because debt from previous capital projects will be paid off this year, passing the referendum will have minimal impact on tax rates.
The referendum included $7.6 million earmarked for a CTE facility in DeWitt's Crossroads Unlimited Industrial Park. The CTE center should be in use by the fall of 2022 or early 2023, according to Donald Doucette, EICC chancellor.
The CTE program aims to put workforce-ready degrees in the hands of students who do not pursue higher education after college, especially as 65% of jobs require education and training beyond high school, Doucette said.
Maquoketa Community Schools Superintendent Chris Hoover said the referendum’s passage will help area students.
“There are so many jobs within the CTE fields that these facilities and programming can prepare our students to fill now and in the future,” Hoover said. “It is going to be great to add CTE programming to Maquoketa and a new facility in Clinton County that will also be available for use by Jackson County and others.”
The $40 million project proposed by Eastern Iowa Community Colleges includes:
• Almost $547,000 in new equipment and upgrades at the Clinton Community College Maquoketa Campus
• A new 22,629-square-foot DeWitt Center building in the Crossroads Industrial Park estimated at $7.6 million
• A 24,322-square-foot addition at the Clinton Community College campus estimated at $8.4 million
• A new health wing at the Scott Community College Belmont Campus in Riverdale for an estimated $6.12 million
• A CTE addition on the Blong Technology Center in Davenport for an estimated $2.54 million
• A CTE and nursing building and welding/advanced manufacturing addition to Muscatine Community College estimated at $12.7 million
• An ag innovation center addition at North Scott High School estimated at $3 million
