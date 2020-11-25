The Iowa 4-H Foundation announces its 2021 scholarship program for current or former 4-H members planning to attend college in the fall of 2021.
Applications are now available. Over 90 scholarship opportunities valued at over $100,000 will be awarded.
The various scholarship awards range in amounts from $500 to $10,000.
Former and current Iowa 4-H members are eligible to apply for 4-H scholarships if they meet individual scholarship requirements, as determined by the scholarship donors. Applicants must enroll as a full-time student to receive scholarship awards.
Information and applications for the 4-H scholarships are now available through the Iowa 4-H Foundation at https://iowa4h.awardspring.com. Applications must be submitted online no later than 11:59 p.m., February 1, 2021 for consideration.
Only one application form is needed for all Iowa 4-H scholarships. Eligible students may apply for more than one scholarship, however, only one scholarship per individual will be awarded per academic year.
“Iowa 4-H scholarships acknowledge the hard work and dedication of young people who have used their 4-H skills and experiences to ‘make the best better’ for others,” said Emily Saveraid, Executive Director of the Iowa 4-H Foundation. “We also are thankful for the many scholarship donors who fund these important opportunities for Iowa 4-H’ers.”
Since 1949, donors to the Iowa 4-H Foundation have provided financial resources to fund quality 4-H experiences and recognition opportunities for Iowa youth. To further explore establishing a scholarship with the Iowa 4-H Foundation, please contact Mary Clancy, Iowa 4-H Foundation Scholarship Coordinator at clancy@iastate.edu or 712-830-1321.
About Iowa 4-H Foundation
The Iowa 4-H Foundation provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors.
