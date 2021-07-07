The 3rd Annual Jackson County 4-H Pancake Fun Run is right around the corner! This race is a fundraiser, planned by the Jackson County 4-H County Council. All proceeds will benefit Together We Build, the campaign to construct a new Outreach Center. Come for a run and stay for the pancakes!
Registration forms (attached pdf document) can be found on the Extension’s website: https://www.extension.iastate.edu/jackson/
You can also find the link to the registration form on the Extension’s Facebook Page or just stopping by the Office to fill one out- 201 West Platt Street, Maquoketa.
Registration form and payment are due to the Extension Office by July 15 to guarantee your pancake shirt at race time!
