Tree removal crews, including workers from Steines Tree Service, the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Midwest Concrete last week removed 11 trees from the boulevards along Highway 62 (State Street) and another 15 trees along Highway 52 (North Riverview). The tree removal is the first step in the process of replacing sidewalks and repaving the two state highways that run through the City of Bellevue.
The new sidewalks, which will be poured starting April 4, will be 5 feet wide, instead of the old 4 foot wide version currently in place, which will make them a foot closer to the highway right of way.
The trees were removed as a result of a decision by the State of Iowa and the DOT as part of the construction process.
“Unfortunately, when old sidewalks are torn up and when the ground is disturbed near trees, the roots to the trees are harmed, and a year or so later, the tree begins to die and then it becomes a hazard,” said Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “Unfortunately, many of the trees that are located in the right-of-way were large trees that should not have been planted in the right-of-way to begin with.”
She said tree roots naturally grow (and grow in all directions), and tree roots can buckle sidewalks and cause safety concerns for pedestrians and a liability issue for property owners. Roots can grow out into the street and cause the roads and storm sewers to crack. Tree roots also tend to grow towards water and can get in sanitary sewer lines causing blockage and buildup into property owners’ basements.
When the trees that were removed last week were originally planted decades ago, there was no guidance from the city or the state on planting in the boulevards, but that has all changed with new state rules. The City of Bellevue’s Tree Board also didn’t exist when the removed trees were planted, but in the past few years, the new board has become very active due to the Emerald Ash Borer invasion that killed many local trees.
“The Tree Board has a plan in place for replanting trees in the City parks and information on private tree plantings. The City also has a living memorial tree program that allows a person to donate a tree in a city park in memory of a loved one,” said Skrivseth. “New trees require a great deal of care in the first few years of life, including weekly watering in the heat of the summer. Therefore, the City is also mindful of how many new trees are planted each year.” She added that the Bellevue Tree Board is also stressing tree diversification, which will ensure that a large number of trees are not taken out city-wide, which was seen with the Emerald Ash Borer these past few years; and the Dutch Elm disease from the 1960s.
For those interested, Bellevue Municipal Utilities does offer tree rebates for qualifying tree plantings. For more information or advice from a Tree Board Commissioner, please call City Hall at 563-872-4456.
