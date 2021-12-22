The Jackson County Compensation Board challenged the county Board of Supervisors to a game of poker. The stakes? Raises for the county’s elected officials.
The board laid out its hand: a 25.4% salary increase for the sheriff; 14% for the auditor; 10.5% for the recorder, treasurer, and county attorney; and a 5.25% increase for the supervisors.
The supervisors own the next move.
Board members met a month ago for what is traditionally a one-meeting-a-year process to discuss and approve a salary proposal for the elected officials. That recommendation goes to the supervisors, who can approve it, reject it, or reduce the recommendation by an equal amount.
The Compensation Board voted 7-0 to recommend a 5.25% across-the-board salary increase for the supervisors, attorney, sheriff, treasurer, and recorder. The board proposed a 7.5% increase for the auditor.
New law adjusts sheriff pay
Afterward, the board learned about new legislation that affects the way sheriffs are paid and set them rethinking their original offer.
Part of the Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Back the Blue law mandates sheriffs be paid at a rate comparable to police chiefs in cities with populations similar to that of the respective counties, and that the amount be comparable to Iowa State patrol administrators and command officers.
“I didn’t even know this was in the bill,” said Josh Reicks, who represents the recorder.
Many board members called the law’s language “ambiguous,” saying better definitions were needed for “command” and “comparable.”
“Every county’s going to interpret the statute differently,” Reicks said.
Sheriff representative Jon Thoms researched the issue and found that salaries ranging from about $114,000 to $120,000 would fulfill Jackson County’s obligation. Jackson County Sheriff Brent Kilburg currently receives $86,938.
Other board members considered Thoms’s suggestion a drastic salary jump. Reicks took a pragmatic view and considered a 12% salary increase ideal.
Supervisors representative Monica McHugh recommended a 15% increase, which would keep the sheriff’s salary just shy of $100,000.
After about an hour of strategic discussion, the Board devised a proposal thrusting the letter of the law into the hands of the supervisors. Based on the supervisors’ past tendency to slash the recommendation by about half, the Compensation Board decided to double its recommendation.
The new proposed salaries are:
n Sheriff: 25.4% increase to $109,062
n Auditor: 14% increase to $77,107
n Recorder: 10.5% increase to $74,740
n Treasurer: 10.5% increase to $74,740
n County attorney: 10.5% increase to $114,443
n Supervisors: 5.25% increase $41,546
Auditor representative Peg McMurray asked why the board was proposing new salaries for all when the sheriff’s salary was the only one subject to new laws.
“What we were conversing about … was to change everybody accordingly up the scale so that hopefully they would end up … somewhere around what we wanted to begin with,” replied county attorney representative Steve Kahler.
“You’re also playing a game against the Board of Supervisors,” McMurray said.
“We’re trying to hedge bets for the other county officials,” county attorney representative Steve Kahler said.
Pastor Neil Harrison and McMurray voted against the proposal for all salaries but the supervisors’ salaries, which was voted on in a separate motion.
Harrison said he opposed making a recommendation in anticipation of what the supervisors might do.
The supervisors will discuss the Compensation Board recommendation as part of their deliberations over the upcoming budget.
Any salary changes would take effect July 1.
Meanwhile, Reicks advised anyone in the public unhappy with the recommendation to call the governor and legislature. “They have set us up with no alternative,” he said.
