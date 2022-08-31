Take in the free 24th annual Delmar Car Show Sunday, Sept. 4, at Norton Park in Delmar.
Events include the Delmar Lions 24th annual Car, Truck & Tractor show from noon-4 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best of Show, Ford, Chrysler and GM.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Take in the free 24th annual Delmar Car Show Sunday, Sept. 4, at Norton Park in Delmar.
Events include the Delmar Lions 24th annual Car, Truck & Tractor show from noon-4 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for Best of Show, Ford, Chrysler and GM.
Door prizes will be available, a 50/50 raffle, and food stand.
A Train Show & Swap Meet will be held in the Delwood School Gym from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The Delmar Depot Railroad Museum also will be open that day.
Coffee Oasis will be stationed in Norton Park by about 7 a.m.
Mostly cloudy skies. High around 85F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy. High 87F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13 mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 50%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 52%
Wind Chill: 84°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 57%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 62%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 82°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 67%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 8 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 74%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 78%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: S @ 6 mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 80%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.