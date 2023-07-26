Fair at a glance
Wednesday, July 26
1 p.m. Pet Show
2 p.m. Clover Kids Pet Show
6 p.m. Carnival opens
6 p.m. Stock Car Races (grandstand)
5 p.m. Clover Kids Lamb & Kid Show
6 p.m. Bacon Buddies
Thursday, July 27
8 a.m. Sheep Show
After sheep: Goat Show
12-5 p.m. Carnival ride discounts
2-4 p.m. Kids Pedal Pull
5 p.m. Swine Show
6 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull (grandstand)
Friday, July 28
9 a.m. Dairy Show
1 p.m. Bucket Bottle Calf Show
3 p.m. Treats for Seniors
2 p.m. Clover Kids Poultry Show
3 p.m. Poultry Show
5 p.m. Clover Bucket Bottle Calf Show
5 p.m. Carnival opens
7:30 p.m. Little Texas (grandstand)
9 p.m. LOCASH (grandstand)
Saturday, July 29
7-9 a.m. Maquoketa State Bank Breakfast
8:30 a.m. Clover Kids Rabbit Show
9 a.m. Rabbit Show
9 a.m. Beef Show
1 p.m. Carnival Rides Open
2 p.m. Farm Bureau Kids Contests
5 p.m. Bill Riley State Fair Talent Search (Pearson)
7:30 p.m. Chris Janson (grandstand), followed by Clint Black (grandstand)
10:30 p.m. Big John Hammer and the Rusty Nails (Volunteer Hall)
Sunday, July 30
10 a.m. Livestock auctions begin
Noon Carnival rides open
Noon Antique and Classic Tractor Show
4 p.m. Hug a Hog Contest (grandstand)
6 p.m. Quilt raffle drawings (grandstand)
6 p.m. Night of Destruction (grandstand)
