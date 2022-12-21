Iowans can begin buying 2023 resident hunting, fishing and other licenses this week. Licenses purchased for 2022 expire on Jan. 10, 2023. The menu of license options includes the popular Outdoor Combo annual resident hunting/fishing/habitat combo license for $55; the Angler’s Special three-year fishing license for $62; and the Hunter’s Special three-year hunting license with habitat included for $101. Licenses are available at 700 locations across the state, and on the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/Go Outdoors Iowa.