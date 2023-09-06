The 2023 sign-up period for state cost share funds to help farmers install fall waterways is still open. Now through harvest is a good time to check fields for any work that may need to be done this fall or for spring 2024 construction.
Technicians are available to provide technical support, layout and design of conservation practices. Farmers are encouraged to visit their local Soil and Water Conservation District office to inquire about additional opportunities for incentives and cost share funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.