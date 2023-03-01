The 2023 4-H Sweetheart Ball was held on Sunday, February 12, at the YMCA in Maquoketa. Each year clubs select candidates. The candidates decorate donation cans and set them out at businesses throughout the county. This year, the Sweetheart Ball candidates were:
Andrew Achievers: Braelynn Jamison and Koleson Merrick
Bellevue Pioneers: Davis Braet and Aiden Weis
Cloverites: Kathryn Prohaska and Kellen Thompson
Emeline Ridge Rollers: McKenna Brown and Donavan Cook
Garryowen Guys and Gals: Madison Schwoob and Hunter Schwoob
Miles Mavericks: Meghan Klemme and Joey Portz
Monmouth Co-Ed: Raegan Dickman and Max Becker
Northfork New Horizons: Holly Manders
Otter Creek Shooting Stars: Madilyn Hueneke and Anna Miller
Preston Trailblazers: Alia Schmidt and Case Holdgrafers.
The funds raised help assist Jackson County 4-H’ers with pursuing 4-H events and opportunities. The clubs with the highest totals raised were Emeline Ridge Rollers with $359.40, Cloverites with $361.51, and Monmouth Co-Ed with $846.16. A whopping total of $2,341. 54 was raised.
– Submitted by Abi Henderson, County Youth Coordinator
