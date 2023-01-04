The year 2022 was definitely one to remember – from a trip to the State Basketball Tournament by the Bellevue varsity boys team in early March to a grisly murder north of town in October.
There were also many milestones, anniversaries and celebrations, including the 100th anniversary of the Bellevue Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, the 50th anniversary of Bellevue EMS and the 50th anniversary of the Bellevue High School football program.
And, along the way, a handful of new businesses also opened, a new garbage collection program was put in place by the city and the town’s main thoroughfares were entirely repaved, many city sidewalks were replaced.
The year ended with the announcement by the Bellevue School Board of a possible $13 million bond referendum in hopes of building a new elementary facility in 2023.
JANUARY 2022
Cole and Kyden’s Cause
Cole Heim was a standout student-athlete for the Bellevue High School Comets during his high school career, but in 2022, he stepped it up outside the classroom, leading “Cole’s Cancer Crushing Crue,” with a mission to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Heim’s mission was a direct result of his help and interactions with young Kyden Decker of Bellevue, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in June of 2020 and spent a lot of time in and out of the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital enduring several rounds of chemotherapy.
As a result of Heim’s efforts to spend time and help young Kyden, the Decker family nominated Heim for Student of the Year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).
Button Factory lauded
A group called ‘1000 Friends of Iowa’ announced in January the recipients of its Best Development Awards for 2021 in seven categories.
The 2021 Best Development Award winners include two projects from Jackson County, including the Button Factory in Bellevue and the Mitchell Maskrey Mill in Maquoketa.
The Button Factory in Bellevue was honored in the ‘Renovated Commercial’ category for converting a vacant factory into a usable space that fills community needs with many positive trickle-down effects.
The recipients were chosen because they implemented the efficient use of resources to develop sustainable communities and provide a high quality of life.
1931 Pontiac in showroom
The car parked on the showroom floor at the Till’s dealership in Bellevue was turning a lot of heads last January. But that’s not because it was the latest model with all the bells and whistles, it’s because it was over 90 years old.
A 1931 Pontiac, owned by the Till family since the 1950s, is the car currently on display. It was purchased by the late Wilfred (Wolfie) Till in 1957. His son, Ardell (Bud) Till, together with Bill Brandt restored and painted the old auto in 1958, and it was driven in parades for decades to follow.
The unique old car had been in storage for the past few decades, but the lack of new car and truck inventory because of current supply chain issues left an open showroom, so the Till family decided to get out the old Pontiac for display.
Final farewell for Griebel
Gary Griebel who passed away on January 9, 2022 was honored for his service to the community by the Bellevue Fire Department with a special Firemen’s Tribute in January.
Griebel, who served on the Bellevue Community School Board for 25 years, also served on the Bellevue Fire Department for nearly 40 years, and was Fire Chief from 1984 to 1998.
He also helped re-organize Jackson County Firemen’s Association, according to current Bellevue Fire Chief Kent Clasen, who coordinated the traditional ceremonies, complete with black and purple banners hung outside the fire station to the retirement of the gear ceremony to delivering Griebel to his final resting place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery on the back of the department’s 1937 fire engine.
“Gary was a very dedicated member and brought many new ideas to the department,” said Clasen. I learned a lot from Gary and consider him one of my mentors and still use some of the ideals of his leadership. Along with the fire department Gary served his community whole heartedly and gave the same dedication to everything he was involved in.”
FEBRUARY 2022
Full-time paramedic hired for Bellevue EMS
For the first time in the 50-year history of Bellevue EMS (Emergency Medical Services) a full-time paramedic was on staff to serve the life-saving organization.
Ashley Schmidt, a Maquoketa native, was officially hired to fill the position last February by the Bellevue City Council.
The paramedic position was needed as there was a lack of daytime volunteers with the retirements of EMS veteran and founder Max Reed, and longtime EMS volunteer Rob Roben. Numerous other volunteers who work jobs in the daytime, still fill the nighttime schedule for Bellevue EMS.
Schmidt graduated from Maquoketa High School in 2008 and went on to earn a degree in psychology from the University of Iowa in 2012.
She moved to Georgia and in 2014 began working for the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, where she received certifications in fire and paramedic training. Gwinnett County has nearly a million residents with 31 fire and rescue stations.
MARCH
Pool compromise
The hand of compromise was extended by the owners of the Offshore Resort during a work session with the Friends of the Bellevue Pool and the Bellevue City Council in early March.
Steve Launspach, one of the investor-owners of the new $8 million resort that features a new swimming pool and water park, said he felt a prior agreement with the City of Bellevue to close the pool at Cole Park could be amended and altered to accommodate some of the goals of the local pool group who wanted to keep the city-owned facility open.
The original agreement with the Offshore Resort included incentives and discounts for Bellevue area citizens to use the new facilities there. But considering the formation of the group that is trying to keep the pool at Cole Park open, (with hopes to build a new city pool in the future), Launspach was willing to compromise.
“We at Offshore will take every reasonable step to partner with the city to find solutions to the ongoing controversy regarding the city pool,” said Launspach in a prepared statement to the council. “Our Offshore group continues to discuss ideas that might bring about a more collaborative climate among the various parties. In doing so, we recognized several political realities.”
Bellevue team heads to state tournament
A scrappy and fearless Bellevue boys basketball team put up a fierce fight against Grand View Christian at the 2022 Iowa State Basketball Tournament quarterfinal in Des Moines in early March. It was a game that will be remembered for the ages and talked about for years to come.
In an amazing and dramatic comeback, the Bellevue boys battled from being down by 14 early in the game to exchanging one-point leads in the final minutes of play, ultimately tying the score 54-54 to send the game into overtime in the final seconds.
Then in the final seconds of overtime, Bellevue held on to the tie, with Grand View Christian winning by just one point which was scored on a free throw with a mere .2 seconds left to play. The final score was 64-63. Jackson Mueller led the Comets in scoring with 22 total points, racking up four critical 3-pointers in the game, along with 14 rebounds. Colby Sieverding, with several nifty spin moves, fancy footwork and an amazing three-point hook shot in the final minutes, made for an exciting contest for Bellevue fans to watch.
Jensen Wedeking was also key in the state basketball thriller, pouring in 15 total points and grabbing 9 rebounds on defense and four rebounds on offense. Robert Paulsen added six points and 8 rebounds, while Hunter Putman scored 4 points and recorded 2 rebounds.
26 Trees removed from boulevards
Tree removal crews, including workers from Steines Tree Service, the Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) and Midwest Concrete last March removed 11 trees from the boulevards along Highway 62 (State Street) and another 15 trees along Highway 52 (North Riverview). The tree removal was the first step in the process of replacing sidewalks and repaving the two state highways that run through the City of Bellevue.
The trees were removed as a result of a decision by the State of Iowa and the DOT as part of the construction process.
County Welcome Center closes
The Jackson County Welcome Center remained closed permanently last March as officials researched its future. The white, two-story building — which mimics a one-room schoolhouse — is a county-owned building located along Highway 64 just west of Sabula.
The welcome center provided a stopping point for visitors to the county and those entering Iowa from Illinois. The facility contained maps and promotional brochures and booklets about area attractions, eateries, lodging, etc.
The Jackson County Area Tourism Assoc., which is loosely headquartered in the center, reported that visitor numbers trended downward for several years prior to the pandemic as people relied more on smartphones for such information.
And despite being closed since the coronavirus pandemic struck three years ago, the building has been the source of ongoing maintenance expenses for the county.
Later in the year, the county decided to sell the Welcome Center.
APRIL
New trash cans and robotic collection
Some fairly significant changes came to Bellevue in terms of garbage collection this past spring.
In April, a new $350,000 garbage truck with an automated collection arm was purchased by the city, and new procedures with new garbage cans were put in use by local residents.
Each residential garbage customer received one 65-gallon garbage can (black in color) and one 65-gallon garbage can for recycling (blue in color).
Bellevue earnsKeep Iowa Beautiful Award
When former Iowa Governor Terry E. Branstad visited Bellevue occasionally over the decades, he often referred to the longtime river town as ‘Beautiful Bellevue.’
Last spring Bellevue was honored for that very thing, it’s beauty – not to mention the recent (and remarkable) partnerships and projects that enhanced the quality of life in the community in recent years.
Bellevue officially received the Keep Iowa Beautiful Award of Excellence last April at the State Capitol in Des Moines. It was presented by current Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to city officials as a way to kick-off April, 2022 as ‘Keep Iowa Beautiful Month.’
"The Keep Iowa Beautiful award program is designed to recognize exceptional people and organizations that have gone the extra mile to help build stronger Iowa communities," said Reo Menning, Chair of the KIB Board of Directors. "A more attractive community improves the economic vitality and cultural climate where we live, work and raise a family."
Nominated by retired Jackson County Economic Alliance Director and Bellevue native Dave Heiar, several factors led up to Bellevue receiving the prestigious honor that was presented last week in the Capitol Rotunda.
“In recent years, Bellevue has been reinvigorated,” said Heiar, who said the town has gone through many stages and changes since it was founded in 1835. “The community spent two years conducting the Heart and Soul program to analyze strengths and develop future goals. The input obtained from this process was used as the basis for the Bellevue Hometown Pride Committee, which has been meeting monthly for the past five years.”
The Robert D. Ray Community Award for Excellence is given annually to a town or city for enhancing the beauty, cleanliness and attractiveness of the community.
The award is designed to recognize a town that has gone the extra mile to build a stronger more vital Iowa community both culturally and environmentally.
Former Governor Robert D. Ray, who served in office in the 1970s, believed that clean and attractive communities improve the economic vitality and cultural climate of where we live, work and raise a family.
Lock and Dam makeover
Bellevue’s Lock and Dam 12 received a badly-needed makeover of its exterior roadways in the spring of 2022. All existing roads and parking areas were milled out and new concrete was poured in and around the main headquarters.
According to Lockmaster John J. Mueller, the ‘hump’ at the main entrance was lowered and the curb radius to Highway 52 was widened. The grassy public area north of the municipal parking lot and boat ramp also received an 8-foot wide walkway the length of the property. A new 30 foot by 30 foot visitor mezzanine and a 12 foot wide driveway from the lower tow haulage unit to the municipal parking lot was also put in place. The driveway was for ease of removing the tow haulage during a major flood event. The contractor for the $986,000 project was ASI-Northwind Joint Venture, LLC. The work was paid for from the Mississippi River Project Office budget, and is not part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Legion Auxiliary marks centennial
Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary Post #273, celebrated its 100th anniversary at the end of April with a special reception at the Offshore Hotel on April 28, 2022, with the guests of honor being the National American Legion Auxiliary President Kathy Daudistel. Also joining in was Iowa Auxiliary Department President Doris Jackson and National Committee member Kelly Elliott. On Saturday, April 30, Bellevue American Legion Auxiliary hosted a public Open House at Legion headquarters with various displays and activities to celebrate the last 100 years.
Schroeder inducted intoNebraska High School Hall of Fame
Bellevue native Ann Schroeder, one of the first women in the Midwest to referee high school and college basketball games, was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame in the spring of 2022.
The 1981 graduate and stand-out athlete of Bellevue High School has officiated countless games since getting her start back in 1986. Before her retirement in 2021, Schroeder officiated boys and girls high school basketball for 35 years, including 11 state tournaments.
She was also part of the first two-woman crew to officiate at the Nebraska State Tournament.
She coached Norris High School to the 1991 Class B State Championship.
Schroeder was also a long-time educator in Nebraska, teaching thousands of students before retiring from that position recently as well.
But this particular Bellevue native was not just a teacher and coach. She also officiated major women’s college basketball games and was the only female in the entire state of Nebraska to do so over the past three decades.
The daughter of Gerry and the late Janet Schroeder, Ann could often be seen over the past 20 to 30 years on live television broadcasts in her role officiating women’s college basketball for the NCAA.
Schroeder refereed each season for Division One conferences including the Big10, Big12, Missouri Valley, Summit, Big East and the American conference.
Grant Wood Mural
The Ernst boys of Water Street Partners were at it again during the spring of 2022.
As well as the paddle wheeler smokestacks, the kinetic art sculptures and button factory mural installed on south Riverview in 2021, in 2022, brothers Allen and Mark Ernst decided to have a 10 foot by 12 foot mural painted on the side of their building on the corner of Market Street and Riverview.
But it wasn’t just any mural, it’s was an interpretation of the famous Grant Wood painting, ‘Young Corn,’ created by professional muralists Isaac Tapia and Rico Alvarez, who hail from Kansas City, Missouri. The two were in town last spring painting the artwork and were assisted by a few of the art students from Bellevue High School.
“We thought a depiction of a Grant Wood Painting would be perfect, as Bellevue is really the beginning of the Grant Wood Scenic Byway,” explained Mark Ernst, who noted that the art pieces in Bellevue are also meant to add to the tourism aspect of the area.
The Grant Wood mural project was overseen by Paul Dorrell, President and Art Consultant from Leopold Gallery of Kansas City, who recruited the two artists to Bellevue to create the mural. Their work can be found all over the country.
MAY
Dream Bellevue Campaign launched
With matching funds from the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque, leaders in Bellevue launched a new campaign for the Dream Bellevue Endowment in May 2022. When the campaign goals are reached, the new $450,000 endowment will provide over $20,000 annually, forever, to award grants to local organizations building a thriving future for the community.
Bellevue was approved for a Small-Town Dreams Initiative Challenge Grant through the Community Foundation, which hosts the Community Foundation of Jackson County. The initiative is funded by an anonymous donor and successful entrepreneur who grew up in a small town in eastern Iowa. Bellevue is the fourth successful applicant for the program which is targeted for high-performing self-determined communities.
Abbey Skrivseth, a leadership team volunteer, said, “We envision that annual payouts will foster park improvements, downtown amenities, and support local childcare so families can thrive.” Dream Bellevue grant applications will be announced annually and be awarded by a grant committee.
Tim Daugherty, Molly Ploessl, Bob Ploessl, Lucy Zeimet, Allen Ernst, Dave Heiar, Wade Bormann, Abbey Skrivseth and Lyn Medinger rounded out the leadership team for the new initiative.
New school, rec center top wish list
A new elementary school with new public recreation center topped the wish list of what the community of Bellevue needs going forward – at least according to the 44 local people who took a vote on it during a Town Hall meeting held at the Bellevue Community Center in late May of 2022.
Additional development at Felderman Park and a new outdoor swimming pool also garnered a large amount of support from those present.
The gathering to flush out these wants and needs from local citizens was hosted by members of the Bellevue City Council and Bellevue Utility Board and facilitated by Patrick Callahan of Callahan Municipal Consultants of Anamosa.
The two-hour session centered around several categories, including policies, programs, initiatives and future capital projects. Some of the other items on the wish list for the future of Bellevue included a dog park, more day care and more land for housing development.
Callahan, who has conducted similar goal-setting sessions in Bellevue, praised the community and said that he has heard that the perceptions from those in the area and region of Bellevue were quite positive,
“I’ve worked with a lot of communities in eastern Iowa and I can say that people from outside your community are really impressed at what is going on here in Bellevue,” said Callahan, who noted that the population growth, business growth and development is far outpacing most other communities of a similar size.
“On top of all that, you have a beautiful state park, the Mississippi River, two amazing schools and your own municipal utility, which is something a lot of towns don’t have,” said Callahan. “You should be proud.”
New business surge
Surgit is a Latin word that essentially means ‘get up.’
And that’s exactly what Payton Marshall did after spending too much time on the couch during the first few months of the pandemic.
A 2020 graduate of Bellevue High School, Marshall had already earned an associate degree through online classes at Eastern Iowa Community College while still in school.
“The pandemic started right when I was about ready to graduate and classes were canceled,” recalled Marshall. “So after a while of waiting and worrying, I decided it was time to ‘get up’ and start planning my own business. That’s why I decided to call it Surgit.”
Surgit is a new computer, phone and electronics sales and repair business, which just opened last May in Bellevue at 101 South Second Street, just right across the street from Hartig Drug and Vision Health Center.
The business offers computer support and repair as well as phone support and repair; along with sales of new devices and multiple phone and internet plans. Accessories for phone, TVs and computers are also available in his new Bellevue location. In addition, Surgit offers Verizon and GenMobile services and plans.
Bellevue EMS Grand Marshal in 2022
Max Reed and other longtime members of Bellevue Emergency Medical Services (EMS) rode down the parade route on streets they have seen at all hours of the day and night since they agreed to become volunteers for the Bellevue Ambulance Service (EMS) some 50 years ago.
This, as Bellevue EMS, which marked a half-century of service to the community, was officially named the Grand Marshal of Heritage Days for 2022.
Heiar says farewell
Longtime public servant Dave Heiar received a farewell sendoff at the Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA) annual meeting held in May 2022 at Off Shore Resort.
While the success of the JCEA over the past year was touted at the annual meeting, the event also served as a retirement party of sorts for Heiar, who was instrumental in creating the alliance in Jackson County nine years ago.
The Bellevue native, who had served in local government roles since the late 1970s when he was first hired as Bellevue city administrator, was honored for helping create the organization. In addition to roles in economic development, Heiar also had more than 40 years of experience in city government in the cities of Bellevue, Manchester and Dubuque.
“As I reflect on my years of public service, even I am surprised that my career path would take me full circle,” Heiar said. “I started in local government as the Bellevue city administrator from 1978-85, and in 2013 I was invited back to Jackson County to form the Economic Alliance.”
“In my 40-plus years in local government I have had the opportunity to work with many wonderful people on some pretty incredible projects. I have come to realize that life, even in economic development, is about building relationships. Any success along the way is attributable to using those relationships to collaborate for the benefit of the community.”
JULY 2022
Triple homicide at Caves
A 9-year-old boy survived an attack that killed his mother, father, and 6-year-old sister at Maquoketa Caves State Park in July, 2022. About five hours after the triple-homicide was reported, law enforcement discovered the body of the suspected attacker, 23-year-old Anthony Orlando Sherwin of La Vista, Nebraska.
At a press conference, Mike Krapfl, special agent in charge with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), did not name a specific weapon or weapons nor the Schmidts’ cause of death. He only said Sherwin appeared to die of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
In a press release issued later, DCI identified the three homicide victims as Tyler Schmidt, 42, wife Sarah Schmidt, 42, and daughter Lula Schmidt, 6, all of Cedar Falls. Their 9-year-old son, Arlo, escaped alive.
Bike Rental Program begins
City leaders this past summer oversaw a new bike rental program that was implemented in Bellevue. The city purchased six rental bikes from Backwaters Bicycle Shop in Bellevue, as well as software and locks. The bikes, which are located at the Button Factory, are rented out for $1 for 30 minutes of use, with a $2 charge for each additional hour.
There are two men’s bikes, two women’s bikes and two children’s bikes. Renters can download an app on their phone and pay the fee, which unlocks the bikes for use. The app keeps track of the time, as well as recording the user’s biking route.
All total, the bikes, locks and software cost around $7,000 and were paid for through a grant from the Dream Bellevue campaign, which was organized in 2022 with assistance from the Community Foundation of Jackson County.
The new bike rental program was part of the continuing efforts to increase tourism and traffic downtown, as well as the Dream Bellevue Campaign goal of a thriving local community.
AUGUST 2022
50 years of Comet Football
The official start to the football season for the 2022 Bellevue Comets also marked the 50th anniversary of the beginning of the current program. On Friday, August 26, 2022 Bellevue opened the season at home against Northeast-Goose Lake, kicking off the program’s 50th anniversary and celebration.
After 50 football seasons in this little town on the big river, some may not be aware that former Bellevue Community Schools Superintendent Clifford “C.C.” Hammann was the catalyst for bringing the first high school football program to Bellevue.
It was back in 1971, when Hammann arrived in town after being hired as Bellevue superintendent - and he got to work immediately.
“After signing my contract with the district, I realized Bellevue didn’t have a football team,” recalled Hammann, who still lives in Bellevue with his wife Nancy. (Both are now retired). “Having played football in both high school and college, I couldn’t believe that any school in Iowa didn’t have football.”
So Hammann, who played college football for Iowa Wesleyan College in the 1950s, approached the school board members and told them he couldn’t believe that Bellevue didn’t have football. They replied, “Then you will have it.”
Thus, the board voted unanimously to create a high school football program, with the program set to start the following year in the fall of 1972.
Members of the board at that time included Laverne (Tiny) Etting, Doris Michaelson, Vern Hingtgen, Charles Bevan and Victor Kuper. John Bohy was the newly hired high school principal in those days, and was on board with the idea.
SEPTEMBER 2022
New Priest at St. Joseph’s
Father Robert Gross was called to service at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue in the fall of 2022. Succeeding Father Dennis Miller in the position, Fr. Gross was officially installed last September by Archbishop Jackels of Dubuque.
Father Gross is originally from Racine, Wisconsin, where he graduated in the late 1990s. He attended Loras College in Dubuque, graduating in 2002, and went on to Seminary at St. Meinard in rural Indiana. He was ordained in 2007.
“I’m very proud to come to Bellevue and serve the Church and to serve Jesus,” said Fr. Gross. “I am struck by the beauty of Bellevue and of Jackson County.”
Before coming to St. Joseph’s Gross served at several church communities around Ossian in Winneshiek County. He also served in Dyersville and Dubuque; and was a Chaplain at Loras College. He does have a prior connection to Bellevue, having served previously as an associate of Father Kruse and Father Bullock.
Viking sails into Bellevue
The Viking Mississippi cruise ship (without passengers) made its way through Bellevue on its way north to St. Paul, Minnesota last September. From there, it took its first official passenger cruise south to St. Louis, Missouri.
The trip upriver was a test run of sorts for the big ship and Viking Cruise Lines, which is launching its first voyages on the Mississippi River. Viking took its first cruise down the river in the fall of 2022, according to a company spokesperson. According to the Viking Cruises the Viking Mississippi is 450 feet long and consists of five decks. It can accommodate 386 guests in 193 rooms, and the crew is made up of 148 people.
Viking Cruises initially announced that Mississippi River cruises would begin in June, but due to supply chain issues and other snags, that was all put on hold until the fall of 2022.
OCTOBER 2022
Woman found deadfrom shotgun wound
Yet another tragedy occurred in the community in October, 2022 after a 55 year-old woman was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels on Highway 52 just north of Bellevue. A 911 call was made when the body was discovered, and upon arrival, law enforcement officers found the body of Angela Prichard of Bellevue.
After an intense search by state and local law enforcement, Christopher E. Prichard, 56, of Bellevue, was arrested on a warrant charging violation of a no-contact order, according to Richard Rahn, an agent with Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).
Prichard, who was being sought in connection with the alleged shooting death of his wife, was set to be tried in November for allegedly assaulting her, according to documents obtained from the Jackson County Courthouse.
Prichard was arrested without incident and was charged with first-degree murder in the Iowa District Court for Jackson County in connection with the death of his wife and later charged with first degree robbery as well.
Prichard pleaded ‘not guilty’ in Jackson County District Court on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. He continues to be held in Jackson County Jail.
NOVEMBER 2022
Dyersville man buysRiver Ridge Brewing
A Dyersville man who already owns two area breweries brought his experience and offerings to Bellevue in late 2022.
Tom Olberding, owner of Textile Brewing Company in Dyersville and The Corner Taproom in Cascade, purchased River Ridge Brewing from Nick and Kelly Hueneke and co-owners Nic Hockenberry and Allison Simpson in November.
Olberding said that while the overall operation and various brew options will remain the same, he planned to introduce additional food options and plans to add a kitchen to the current operations.
Sierra Steines remains as the manager of River Ridge Brewing, while Joel Null of Textile Brewing Company took over the brewing operations in Bellevue.
Oblerding, who worked as a pharmacist for about 25 years, said he once managed 19 CVS pharmacies in Chicago and elsewhere; but he is originally from the eastern Iowa area and decided to move back here in 2015 after his father passed away.
“I wanted to get back here and closer to my family,” he said. “I have a lot of relatives in the Bellevue, Dyersville and Cascade area, including Ann Jacobs, who runs the Bellevue Golf Course.”
K of C Auxiliary marks 100 years
The Bellevue Knights of Columbus Auxiliary #1354 marked its centennial year in the fall of 2022, as the organization was established 100 years ago. To celebrate the milestone, on October 29, 2022, members of the organization attended 4:15 p.m. Mass at St. Joseph's Catholic Church (Bellevue) and then gathered at the K of C hall to enjoy dinner prepared by the Knights.
The Auxiliary was formed by the Bellevue K of C Council #1354 at their first meeting held on October 14, 1922, with Mrs. Paul Kempter, Sr. presiding. They met monthly to assist the Council with social affairs as well as help maintain the kitchen and dining room facilities at the hall. They also started a cooking club for all St. Joseph's parish affairs until the late 1970s. The group continued to help with all social affairs and fundraisers of the Council including monthly potlucks, funeral dinners, initiation banquets, breakfasts and fish frys.
The Auxiliary's money raising projects have allowed them to help defray some of the expenses on improvements made at the hall, and to donate to charitable organizations, including the National and St. Joseph's Youth Groups, the Columbian Club, United We Build Campaign, Haiti, Dubuque Right to Life, Mime for Life, Catholic Charities and the Clarity Clinic.
The Auxiliary also meets each December to go Christmas caroling at the Mill Valley nursing home and Villa. They also gather at church to pray the rosary before the funeral masses of our deceased members.
Girls Wrestling in Bellevue
A new era of wrestling dawned in Bellevue in late 2022. Girls wrestling is now an official sport of Bellevue High School.
The first competition was November 18 at home as the new team hosted its first-ever high school tournament at Bellevue. Sixteen schools brought teams to the high school and compete for the first ever title.
DECEMBER 2022
Bellevue Senior Center re-openswith new coordinator
For the first time in nearly three years, the Bellevue Senior Center opened for in-person congregate meals, after closing during the pandemic in early 2020. In late 2022, local seniors were able to once again gather for a traditional holiday meal and enjoy conversation and play cards.
The senior center also introduced its new coordinator, Michelle Abernathy, who was hired by the City of Bellevue in late 2022.
With the new coordinator on board, the Bellevue Senior Center is now open three days per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, serving up food and providing a place of fellowship for local seniors.
Abernathy is also bringing back activities for seniors and now has a set calendar throughout the month with events such as bingo, euchre, guest speakers, crafts and other. NEI3A, who actually makes the meals for the senior center and the local meals on wheels program, is also advertising for a new position that will then cover the center on Tuesday and Thursdays.
“This will fulfill the goal of getting the senior center opened back up five days a week, where we were prior to COVID when Karen Osar helped run the senior center,” said City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth.
School petitions for newelementary school
Collecting constituents' signatures in December 2022 was the next step to move a newly proposed $13.1 million Bellevue Elementary School building project forward.
The Bellevue School Board approved the petition language for constituents to sign, which presented a bond referendum question to fund the construction of a new elementary school.
The petition required 25% of the previous school board elections voters by January to call for a special election in March, 2023.
After signatures are gained for the proposal and the public referendum is put on the ballot (which is expected to occur at the Jan. 9, 2023 school board meeting), it will mark the third attempt made by the Bellevue Community Schools Board of Education to build a new elementary school to replace the current facility on Third Street, of which parts date back to 1848 when the building served as Jackson County’s courthouse.
Officials in a press release sent to media in December basically said that Bellevue’s 170-year-old elementary school is “out of space, and out of time.”
According to school board members, in order to provide ‘equitable educational spaces’ for Bellevue’s youngest learners, the Bellevue Community School District may ask voters to approve a general obligation bond during a special election on March 7, 2023.
The $13.1 million bond, which requires voter approval, will partially fund phase 1 of a five-year facility master plan. The first phase includes a new building at the middle and high school campus to the east of the football and softball fields for third through fifth grade. The remainder of the project will be paid for using a combination of district PPEL and SAVE funds. Pre-kindergarten through second grade would remain at the current elementary school for the immediate future where they will have much-needed additional space once the 3-5 students are relocated.
