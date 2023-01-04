The year 2022 was definitely one to remember – from a trip to the State Basketball Tournament by the Bellevue varsity boys team in early March to a grisly murder north of town in October.
There were also many milestones, anniversaries and celebrations, including the 100th anniversary of the Bellevue Knights of Columbus Auxiliary, the 50th anniversary of Bellevue EMS and the 50th anniversary of the Bellevue High School football program.