The Jackson County Board of Supervisors completed its canvass of the Nov. 8 election, certifying the official tabulations last week.
County Auditor Alisa Smith, who is the elections commissioner, said 7,853 Jackson County citizens came to the polls or voted absentee, for a 53.34% turnout. She said she visited every precinct during the day and each polling site had a lot of people.
Smith said there were a few “hiccups” at the polls but overall, “everyone voted and put their ballot into the scanner.” She said she thought everything went very well.
“We have a group of responsible and dedicated poll workers,” said Supervisor Mike Steines.
Smith agreed, saying she thought all the workers did “an absolutely fabulous job.”
Smith explained how the system of gathering votes is completed. She showed the election summaries and tabulations that are printed twice from every voting machine at the end of Election Day. She also described the paperwork and computer information that is gathered from each precinct and placed in an envelope.
A “runner” from each precinct brings the envelope back to the courthouse for county-wide totaling. Each envelope is time stamped and signed by each person who handles the envelope to maintain an accurate chain of custody.
Aside from these envelopes, Smith has a tally book that includes the second copy of vote counts and signatures of election officials which she is required to “save forever,” she said.
In related news:
• Two township races were decided by drawings during the supervisor meeting. The names of James E. Jacobs and Kenny Bredekamp were drawn from four write-in votes for two positions as Van Buren Township trustees. Johannah Yeager was drawn from two write-in votes for Tete Des Morts Township clerk.
Smith said her office will notify these people of the results. She explained that each person has the option to refuse to fill the position, which would leave the position vacant.
Jackson county resident Deb Renner received 137 write-in votes, so she was elected to fill the vacancy.
Smith said that each time a name is written on a ballot, the voter also must fill in the oval next to the name. She showed copies of the written name and filled-in oval which are captured on the vote tally totals. She also had copies of write-in ballots which were not counted because either the name or the oval was not filled in.
• After the supervisors certified the election results, Smith took a moment to discuss another issue which arose during the election regarding precinct changes resulting from the 2020 census.
Last January, Jackson County finalized the process of reducing the number of precincts from 16 to 13.
Even though Smith was not required to notify all the voters in the county because not everyone was affected, she decided that all registered voters would be notified. The Auditor’s Office mailed postcards to more than 14,000 registered voters in the county on two occasions, once before the June primary and again in September and October.
Smith published a color map which described the precinct changes in three official county newspapers for three consecutive weeks and talked about the changes on the radio. There were also public meetings held on the precinct changes as well as media coverage about it, Smith explained.
After what she considered more than adequate notification about the changes in voting location, Smith said she received complaints from voters who did not realize their voting location had changed.
“I feel bad about it, but I feel we did more than we were required to do,” Smith said.
Supervisor Jack Willey suggested that people should have read their mail.
Steines agreed. “People need to take responsibility, it’s just like getting up and going to work. You need to know where to go.”
• Smith also described a post-election audit which the Secretary of State routinely requests after an election. The Secretary of State’s office chooses a random precinct in each of the 99 counties and asks for a recount.
As a result, Smith’s office will count by hand almost 600 ballots from Precinct 6 for the governor’s race and the constitutional amendment to make sure the numbers are the same as those tallied on election day. Each county does a recount for the same position or question.
• In Jackson County election trivia provided by Smith:
2,241 absentee ballots were returned. Only 2% of the requested absentee ballots sent out were not returned.
Everyone who showed up was allowed to vote; there were no provisional ballots in this election. Provisional ballots are used by voters whose qualifications to vote have been challenged, voters who cannot prove they are qualified to vote, and voters who requested absentee ballots but did not surrender them at the polls.
Three ballots were received after election day from uniformed and overseas citizens and all three ballots were counted. The Uniformed and Overseas Absentee Voting Act, or UOCAVA, requires that service members and other U.S. citizens residing outside the United States are allowed to register and vote absentee.
There were 770 write-in ballots, all of which were counted. After each election all ballots and paperwork are put into storage for a state-mandated period of time. All the ballots, both used and unused, and all declarations from this election will be stored for at least 22 months.
