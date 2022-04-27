When it comes to summertime in the Bellevue area, it doesn’t get much better than taking in the local rodeo, which is slated this year for June 16 through June 18.
In fact, the Jackson County Pro Rodeo is ranked one of the top five small rodeos in the United States by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and people from across the Midwest come to enjoy the unique three-day event, which is filled with cowboys, cowgirls, food, music and wholesome fun.
The Pro Rodeo runs for three evenings at the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club arena and grounds west of Bellevue just off the Bellevue-Cascade Road. Gates open at 5 p.m. each evening with rodeo action beginning at 7:30 p.m.
This year, the rodeo is celebrating its 34th year, in conjunction with the 59th year of the Bellevue Horseman’s Club, whose members organize the annual event, which draws thousands to its arena outside Bellevue.
Families bring their lawn chairs and blankets to line the hill at the Bellevue Horseman’s Club, overlooking the arena and listening to veteran announcer Roger Mooney. Following a kick-off party Wednesday, Thursday is a great night to bring the whole family.
Chuckwagon races and clowns prove big hits with the kids.
Events like steer wrestling and team roping test practical ranching skills, drawing on the county’s rich cattle-breeding tradition. Bernard, Iowa’s Three Hills Rodeo provides stock locally and for rodeos around the nation.
Meanwhile, the big-thrill events like bronc and especially bull-riding draws gasps from the crowd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.