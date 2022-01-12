In the year of our Lord 2021, Bellevue area citizens experienced a mixed bag in terms of positive and negative events.
But while the nation seemed off-the-rails at times due to politics and a pandemic that just wouldn’t go away, the local community saw mostly positive news over the past 12 months.
New development and new businesses, like the new multi-million dollar Off-Shore Resort, new riverfront location of River Ridge Brewing, new merchants and organizations in the newly remodeled Button Factory building, a new Mexican Restaurant, a new flower business, a children’s clothing business, a new energy and nutrition drink business and new insurance company all opened here in 2021.
Along with all the new downtown businesses and activity, residents found out in early 2021 that the town’s population grew by 8 percent (or about 240 people) over the past decade, making Bellevue the only town in Jackson County to see numbers rise with the official release of the 2020 Census numbers. It was also the first time in four decades the population increased.
While the cloud of the pandemic still loomed through the entirety of 2021, the eventual decline of the Covid-19 virus in Bellevue in the spring and summer brought back all the annual events like the Jackson County Pro Rodeo, Heritage Days and Fishtival. All of those events had been cancelled the year before.
And while the virus went away in the summer months and things got back to normal, Covid made a strong seasonal comeback in the fall and early winter with new variants and continued problems.
JANUARY
The year 2021 started in early January with a round of ice and snow that was added to the foot of snow that was already on the ground from December of 2020.
Chris and Linda Frank announced that Spruce Harbor Inn would close in January, 2021. They had operated the unique riverfront eatery at Spruce Creek since 1988.
January 2021 saw the first and second rounds of Covid-19 vaccinations in Bellevue and Jackson County. First it was health care workers and nursing home residents. The jab then opened up to all people over the age of 65.
A Bellevue man with more than three decades of law enforcement experience was to be appointed Jackson County chief deputy sheriff in January Jim Kraker, 58 of Bellevue, was tapped for the position by Sheriff Brent Kilburg. The Jackson County Board of Supervisors acted on the appointment during its weekly meeting Jan. 12. Originally from Wisconsin, Kraker came to Iowa after 30 years of police work in Grand County, Colorado.
After two and a half years of renovation, a massive old building many once considered a blight along Bellevue’s riverfront has become a significant asset to the community.
The old laundromat building on south Riverview, which served as a button factory over 100 years ago, was completely refurbished and remodeled, and in January was nearing completion with businesses set to move into the new space, which features breathtaking views of the mighty Mississippi River.
Jim Kettmann, head coach for the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team for the past two decades, was honored for his 300th career victory in January 2021. The milestone achievement came when the Marquette girls found their mojo late in the third period to pull away from Wyoming-Midland, 46-29 for a victory at home in the MEC. All Kettmann’s children and brothers were there to witness the event.
In January, 2021, folks at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue were a step closer to the way things used to be before the Covid-19 pandemic hit in the previous year. The Bellevue nursing home facility had been closed to the general public, as well as volunteers and family since March 12, 2020. On Jan. 16, 2021, 100 percent of Mill Valley residents had received their first dose of a two-shot series of the Covid-19 vaccine, along with 65 percent of staff members.
FEBRUARY
Joe O’Donnell, a huge fan of world-famous architect Frank Lloyd Wright, spent two and a half years building a cottage in rural St. Donatus designed after a Frank Lloyd Wright structure in Wisconsin. He unveiled the new structure in February 2021. The cottage is wooden frame with stone exterior, and stone interior, it is 1,100 square feet with one bedroom. It costs hundreds of thousands of dollars to build because of its unique design. O’Donnell, a network engineer for John Deere in Dubuque, said the whole thing started in 2014 when Kelly, an occupational therapist at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue, had the idea of a romantic get-away to a little cottage. She eventually stumbled onto the Seth Peterson cottage in Wisconsin, and thought it was wonderful, so O’Donnell built its replica.
Bellevue Police Chief Bud Schroeder was on special assignment in February 2021, as he escorted Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig who was carrying a top-secret briefcase, into Roeder Bros. Implement. It was all part of a big announcement about the 2021 WMT Great Eastern Iowa Tractorcade Route, which for the first time made its home base in Bellevue. The massive event, which usually involves 500 tractors and drivers, along with hundreds more in terms of family, friends and support staff, stayed in Bellevue from June 6 to June 9.
Roughly a month after she began serving in the United States Congress, Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-Iowa) stopped in Bellevue to tour and learn about the many new offerings at the former button factory building located on the Mississippi River. She made the brief visit between two other stops in Jones and Dubuque counties, as she began the long process of meeting face-to-face with her constituents in Iowa. Hinson arrived in Bellevue and stayed for about an hour with the building’s co-owner Allen Ernst, who was joined by Dave Heiar, Nic Hockenberry and Stephanie Sagers of the Jackson County Economic Alliance (JCEA).
The 1860s-era building, owned by the brothers Allen and Mark Ernst, has been completely renovated over the past two years and now houses one new business and several organizations, with more businesses set to move in over the coming months. They named the business complex ‘Water Street Landing.’
“It was really a labor of love,” said Allen Ernst, who coordinated and managed the $1.5 million renovation project. “And it’s what the community wanted and needed. It should be good for downtown and an added plus for other businesses.”
During extreme weather, it’s good when a community has its own capacity to generate electricity. During an extreme cold-snap in the middle of February 2021, this was proven once again in Bellevue. When the temperatures hit the sub-zero zone for an extended time period, the crew down at the Bellevue Municipal Utilities Power Plant went into high gear, powering the entire town via several diesel generators that were installed anywhere from from 1938 to 1997. The city was asked to generate its own power by Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO), the company that usually supplies electricity to Bellevue from the outside. In this case, the cold snap caused a peak in power demand and CIPCO needed to find ways to conserve energy. Thus, Bellevue temporarily disconnected from the main power line coming into town and fired up the town’s old generators. “We started powering the town last Monday night from about 5 to 9 p.m. and came in Tuesday morning at 5:30 a.m. to power the town until 11 p.m.,” said Bellevue Utilities employee Alex Sieverding. “Most people didn’t even know it.”
MARCH
Bellevue native Ann Schroeder, one of the first women in the Midwest to referee high school and college basketball games, called it a career in the spring of 2021. The 1981 graduate and stand-out athlete of Bellevue High School officiated countless games since getting her start back in 1986. Out on a large high school campus surrounded by the cornfields of Nebraska, Schroeder was also a long-time educator, teaching thousands of students before retiring from that position recently as well.
But this particular Bellevue native was not just a teacher and coach. She also officiated major women’s college basketball games and was the only female in the entire state of Nebraska to do so over the past three decades. The daughter of Gerry and the late Janet Schroeder, Ann could often be seen over the past 20 to 30 years on live television broadcasts in her role officiating women’s college basketball for the NCAA. Schroeder refereed each season for Division One conferences including the Big10, Big12, Missouri Valley, Summit, Big East and the American conference.
Sheriff Russ Kettmann of Bellevue, who has served the people of Jackson County for 25 years and has been in law enforcement for 32 total years, retired at the end of 2020 and was honored by staff in early 2021. Kettmann is a 1974 graduate of Marquette High School in Bellevue. He graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in 1987 and was elected as Jackson County Sheriff in 1996. Kettmann succeeded Bob Lyons, who was Sheriff from 1969 to 1996. Kettmann served with the Bellevue Police Department in the 1980s prior to being hired on as a County Deputy.
Kettmann said there were a lot of positive things about serving as Jackson County Sheriff.
“Meeting a lot of nice people, helping them find a resolution for problems that they have, working with the youth in a positive manner, and enjoying the day to day things that happen in Jackson County - there was always something new and different each day,” said Kettmann. “The job was never boring.”
Kettmann received the Certificate of Valor from the Maquoketa Police Department in 2000. He is also active in many community organizations including the Bellevue Community Club, Bellevue Knights of Columbus, Bellevue Golf Club and Maquoketa Eagle's Club.
In addition, Kettmann was a mentor for grade school children in Andrew, is an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Bellevue and attends Christian Experience Weekends through the church (CEW).
“When I reflect back on my career, I remember a quote that my father Milt instilled in our entire family, ‘Treat others as you would want to be treated,’” said Kettmann.
A total of 71.3% of Jackson County voters approved the third attempt at a bond referendum to build a new jail in Jackson County. Only 21.9% of eligible voters turned out in the March 2021 election, but more than two-thirds approved the sale of $5.9 million in general obligation bonds to pay for a new Jackson County Jail and law enforcement center.
APRIL
The Bellevue City Council conducted a public hearing on April 5, 2021. prior to voting 3-2 to approve a new 20-year Aquatic Development incentive package for Offshore Enterprises L.L.C., the group that purchased the Baymont Hotel and Offshore complex from A.J. Speigel in 2020. Under the approved plan, Offshore Enterprises agreed to construct an aquatics center consisting of a 6,000 square-foot pool, large furnished sun deck, shower house, snack bar, swim pond with aqua park, large jump pad and playground at the Offshore complex in north Bellevue. Under the proposed agreement, which involves tax increment financing (TIF), representatives from the City and Offshore will also have an annual meeting to discuss the development. The agreement states that beginning June 20, 2022, the City of Bellevue would pay Offshore $30,000 each year to pay for discounts for residents receiving a discounted rate for use of the amenities at the aquatic center.
The meeting was attended by a group of citizens who were opposed to the idea because the pool at Cole Park would be closed under the agreement as well. That group would later become ‘Friends of the Bellevue Pool,’ which would raise funds and conduct efforts to keep the 1965 municipal pool open.
A couple from the Rock Island, Illinois area came to Bellevue a few years ago and were so impressed with the river community, they decided to move here and start their own small business in the spring of 2021
After going to Potter’s Mill and discovering the scenic overlook at Bellevue State Park, Mary Grant, a retired grant writing consultant and artist; and Mike Prenevost , a retired college professor and antique enthusiast; drove around town and eventually came across a building that was for sale along south Riverview.
The old building at 300 South Riverview, (most recently the home of Dave and Laura McCool), stands in the very location of the former Brown Hotel, which was the scene of the infamous gun battle during the 1840 Bellevue War.
Inside the new business, the couple set up two main areas, an art gallery for Grant’s water color pastel paintings; and an area for Prenevost’s antique collection, which features items unique to the area.
A Holy ritual for Catholics on the Good Friday before Easter was once again conducted at the St. Donatus Parish in 2021, just as it has been since the first settlers arrived here from Luxembourg. The event, however, was different, as the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. This year’s version of the event was also conducted without the usual heavy wooden cross and many participants wore masks as a result of the continuing pandemic protocals.
About 150 to 200 faithful parishioners from across the area, as well as those from other states climbed the hill past the 14 Stations of the Cross. Each ancient station depicts a moment in the final hours of the life of Jesus Christ through paintings.
Worshippers usually carry an actual wooden cross, like Jesus did, stopping at each station to pray and sing while making the long steep journey to the small Pieta Chapel on top what is known as the Hill of Calvary. This year’s version was a bit different without the cross.
For the first time in decades, Bellevue’s Horizon Hall receieved a major makeover in 2021, which not only brightened up the longtime reception hall and event space, but made it much bigger. Owner Jared Feller and his wife Brandy Dierks took out the old garage area, which increased capacity to about 650 guests. The front façade was also being remodeled and glass, as well as a new awning was added to the main entrance.
Of course, the popular Bellevue venue also features an 8-lane bowling alley, bar, restaurant and the ever-popular pizza restaurant.
The owners are now on their third year of ownership in the business, which was created in 1981 and owned and operated by the Weber family for 36 years. Horizon Hall opened in 1994.
River Ridge Brewing officially opened its new location at 303 S. Riverview in Bellevue in the lower level of the Bob Ernst Insurance building on the river in April of 2021. The business, which marked five years in business in the fall of 2021, had a ‘soft opening on Easter weekend, and things went well, and now the new digs right along the river are the official home of the popular hang-out. It now also features outdoor service. Kelly Hueneke and her husband, Nick, were among the brewery’ s co-founders when it originally opened next to the Great River Gallery. During 2021, however, the owners of River Ridge Brewing along with the Ernst family, which owns the river building, worked to renovate the lower portion of the old structure to create a taproom with a lot of atmosphere that leads to an expansive outer deck overlooking the Mississippi River.
Another businesses open on Easter weekend on the Mississippi River in Bellevue last April. ‘Moore Local on the River’ opened a new coffee shop at the newly renovated Button Factory Building, 305 S. Riverview. Owner Heather Moore said the shop serves a variety of coffee-based drinks, as well as a variety of meats and cheeses.
The Bellevue Fire Department celebrated its Sesquicentennial in 2021, as the longtime organization was established 150 years ago in 1871. The first public mention of forming a fire department in Bellevue took place on Nov. 3, 1871 at town council meeting. Leaders approved forming a fire department. Joe Savitz was appointed first Fire Chief. The next mention of the department was Feb. 3, 1872 when approval was given to name it ‘Bellevue Engine and Hose Company Number One.’ In May 1872, approval was given by the town council to purchase Lot 305 on to build a ‘fire house.’
To celebrate the 150th anniversary community-wide, members of the Bellevue Fire Department hosted several events throughout the year, beginning with a Kick-Off celebration June 5 at Cole Park. The Bellevue Fire Department was also the Grand Marshal for the grand parade during Heritage Days 2021.
Work on the new ‘Offshore Resort,’ and campgrounds was in full swing in the spring of 2021 north of Bellevue. The new owners of the property, known as ‘Offshore Enterprises LLC’ include Steve Launspach, Peter Ludwig, Jason Germaine, A.J. Becker and Ryan Becker – all are residents of the greater Dubuque area. Members of this group also own Coconut Cove Resort near Kieler Wisconsin, Whitetail Bluff Campground near Cassville Wisconsin, Dubuque Marina and Yardarm Riverfront Bar and Grille, Hawkeye Boat and Camper Sales in Dubuque, and Jason owns Germaine Electric.
The investor group was formed for the specific purpose of acquiring the Bellevue Offshore property from former owner and developer A.J. Spiegel, who built the facilities and opened them to the public in 2013.
Mark Mueller and Melissa Fondell came before the Bellevue City Council in late April to ask permission to explore building a new municipal pool at Cole Park.
The two said they had formed a committee and wanted the city’s blessing to proceed.
The council voted 3-2 two weeks prior to approve a tax increment financing and pool incentive agreement with Offshore Enterprises, L.L.C., the group that was constructing the new Off-Shore Resort, which at the time was constructing an aquatics center consisting of a 6,000 square-foot pool, large furnished sun deck, shower house, snack bar, swim pond with aqua park, large jump pad and playground at the Offshore complex in north Bellevue.
As a result of the agreement, the current 1965 municipal pool at Cole Park would essentially be closed. The news drew the ire of several Bellevue parents and residents.
Mueller, who had chaired a Pool Committee in 2006-2007 to build a new pool at a cost of $3 million, said that he simply wanted to put the numbers and prices together using some past data from prior efforts to see if there is interest.
If the committee thinks the plan is viable and feasible, then they would proceed to try to sell the idea to the community.
Two prior votes to build a new municipal pool in Bellevue failed. The first was in September of 2004 when a public referendum failed by a 39 percent (265 yes votes) to 61 percent (422 no votes) margin.
In April of 2006, a second referendum was much closer, but still failed to reach the 60 percent threshold. The totals at the time were 54 percent (298 yes votes) to 46 percent (254 no votes).
“A lot of citizens still want to have a pool in town, so I just want to put some numbers together and see what happens and I am asking for your permission to do so,” said Mueller. “The vote in 2006 was only 44 shy of passing, so there could be some interest.”
MAY
While the pandemic did a lot of damage to local businesses and the economy in 2020, there are other areas in the Bellevue area that saw a fair amount of renewal, rejuvenation and re-discovery in 2021. One of those areas was Bellevue State Park, where not only visitor traffic increased, so did the efforts to improve it. As a result of being safer outdoors, the park became a destination for many. The increased attention to the park also revealed that there was a lot of work to be done, and a lot of potential as well. This was the catalyst for a new group called ‘Friends of Bellevue State Park, Inc.,’ a volunteer organization that brought new life to many areas of the park, including the Butterfly Garden.
Created last fall by Lori Lensch of Bellevue, the new group completely refurbished the Butterfly Garden and other areas. New signs, new markers, new flowers, new designs, new plants and new coats of paint on posts and picnic tables were all part of the plan.
Leaders of the group included President Daryl Parker, Vice President Lori Lensch, Secretary Kerensa Kettmann, Treasurer Nick Heuneke and at-large member Carrie Weaver.
“It all started when I started going for walks by the Butterfly Garden and wondered ‘who is taking care of this place?’ said Lensch. “The weeds were taking over and the entire area needed some care.”
Despite being closed for several months because of the pandemic, a well-known Bellevue business took advantage of the down time to grow and expand once again. Simply Parker’s, which has already made a huge mark on the Tri-State area by shipping special barbecue and unique dips, spreads and sauces to dozens of grocery stores across Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa, added a local general store and greatly expanded its local offerings here in Bellevue. Now called Simply Parker’s General Store, the business, located on Highway 52 north (across from Bellevue Sand and Gravel), began offering Edgewood Meats (fresh and frozen), local produce, farm fresh eggs, milk, groceries, bread, beer, camping supplies, firewood, bagged ice, soft serve ice cream, a slushi machine, hot food and sandwiches, coffee, cappuchino and a whole lot more.
The business also offers home décor, tanning beds and now has outdoor patio seating, gift shop, pop machine and a drive-thru service as well. Folks can also place orders online and pick them up quickly.
Misty Parker-Hoffman, who created the successful Bellevue business six years ago, said that not only does Simply Parker’s now have a General Store to serve local and regional customers, it is also a part of the world-wide “Hello Fresh” organization, which operates in seven countries throughout the world.
Some of the trees on Riverview Street in Bellevue along Highway 52 north may fall victim to a repaving and sidewalk replacement program it was announced last year when word was received that the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) will be constructing two projects simultaneously in 2022. First, crews will be paving Highways 52 and 62 through Bellevue. They will also be replacing all existing sidewalks along the two highways. The sidewalk replacement project will be paid for by the State of Iowa and the IA DOT to bring the sidewalks up to Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) standards. The sidewalks will also be widened.
While the new infrastructure may be good news for some, others in town are quite upset that several trees will also have to be removed in order to complete the project. Project Manager for the Iowa DOT Mark Durbahn said the trees to be removed are located between the sidewalk and curb within the state right-of-way along both IA 62 and US 52 throughout Bellevue.
“Unfortunately these trees that are located close to the roadway and sidewalk create several issues,” said Durbahn, who spoke with the Herald-Leader.
Facemasks became optional in Jackson County last May, as Covid-19 cases dropped dramatically in the eastern Iowa area. The county Board of Supervisors, who ordered the original plan as required by the state, rescinded the mask mandate it had put in place as an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19. The decision was unanimous. "I think everyone's looking for a little more normalcy here and wants to move on," said Supervisor Mike Steines of Bellevue.
JUNE
A new authentic Mexican restaurant opened in Bellevue last summer on Front Street in the former location of Water Street Market and River Ridge Brewing.
La Casa De Pancho, which also has a location in Maquoketa, was opened for business in mid-June by co-owner Adrian Martinez. “This is a great location,” said Martinez. “It already has a kitchen, as well as the space we need to make this work.”
He also provided an authentic atmosphere for the restaurant, and took a delivery of all new furniture and fixtures, including a bar, tables and chairs, each of which has a Mexican theme and old photographs from south of the border.
“We wanted to get the ‘old Mexico’ look,” said Martinez. “It might fit in well with Bellevue, as I understand you have quite a history.”
Martinez, who is actually from Phoenix, Arizona, co-owns La Casa de Pancho with Leticia Rosas and Cuauhtemoc Cortez. He explained that La Casa de Pancho means “The House of Poncho,” or “Poncho’s House.”
“We looked at expanding to Bellevue years ago, but did not find a good location then,” said Martinez. “When this building opened up, and we heard about the Off-Shore project bringing more people to town, we decided we should give it a try.”
Bellevue Realtor Steve Nemmers was instrumental in bring La Casa de Pancho to town. He had been encouraging them to open a restaurant here for years.
“I went to Maquoketa and sat down with Letica in-person one day, and I told them they need to come to Bellevue,” said Nemmers.
The Jackson County Pro Rodeo was back in 2021 in a big way after the 33-year old tradition was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Crowds estimated at well over a thousand people lined the hills and grandstands around the rodeo grounds, with cars and trucks parked over acres of farmland surrounding the Bellevue Horsemen’s Club grounds.
As the rodeo began on the on June 16, veteran rodeo announcer Roger Mooney praised the frontline health care workers in the Tri-States area and officially declared that “the virus had finally laid down, and rodeo action was back,” as the massive crowd cheered and applauded loudly.
The Jackson County Pro Rodeo is ranked one of the top five small rodeos in the United States by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) and people from across the Midwest come to enjoy the unique three-day event, which is filled with cowboys, cowgirls, food, music and wholesome fun.
JULY
Another new business opened in Bellevue in July of 2021.
Riverview Energy and Nutrition, located next to Ashley’s Dance Studio on south Riverview, serves up wellness and healthy beverages. Owner Brittany Tyson described the business as a “health bar” that serves a variety of specialized shakes, teas and coffees. Riverview Energy and Nutrition will also offers counseling on diet and fitness needs.
Tyson said the business is an opportunity for local residents to have something healthy to drink while enjoying the incredible view of the river.
“Everything we offer is healthy and good for you,” said Brittany. “All our drinks are sugar-free and many have metabolism boosters. We also offer meal replacement shakes.”
AUGUST
Teachers don’t go into a career in education to get accolades. However, when an educator is honored for his or her work, it is a valid cause for celebration.
Last August, Bellevue Elementary School teacher Abby Veach, received word that she would be named the 2021 Iowa Teacher of the Year at the 176th annual Communication of the Grand Lodge of Iowa in Davenport. The ceremony took place in September.
The news of the statewide honor by such a distinguished group has been a humbling experience for Veach. When she received notification in the mail about the award, she was taken off-guard.
“I was surprised by the honor, but I feel like it’s not really mine – because it is more of a team effort at Bellevue Elementary School, ” said Veach. “It’s more like we’re a family continually working together to provide better outcomes.”
Veach, who graduated from Marquette High School in 2003, earned her teaching degree from Loras College in Dubuque in 2007, where she majored in elementary education. She taught in the Northeast-Goose Lake School District for 10 years before coming back to work in her hometown at Bellevue Elementary School, which she has done for the past four years.
“I really love my job and teaching and sharing the love of reading with others,” she said.
The Iowa Teacher of the Year nomination process began with Bob Baugh at the Bellevue Masonic Lodge No. 51 AF/AM, along with letters of support from school administrators, including Superintendent Tom Meyer, who is also a member of the local lodge.
The Bellevue water tower received a new coat of paint in August of 2021, as well as a new two-tone color design. Water was drained and the interior was painted first with a polibrid coating at a cost of $68,400. The exterior was painted for an additional $43,450. Workers from a company called K&W Coatings LLC of Tennessee put down the final coat of white paint before adding ‘Bellevue’ in dark blue letter. Utility officials said the new polibrid coating could last roughly 10 to 15 years longer than the previous finish from about 25 years ago, which was the last time Bellevue’s 145-foot tall water tower was painted. (The tower was cleaned in 2013, but not painted). Erected in 1979, the Bellevue water tower was first painted dark brown with reverse lettering. In 1996, it was painted white with green lettering
A group attempting to save Bellevue’s 1965 pool at Cole Park from being closed wasn’t giving up on its quest during the summer of 2021.
Representatives of the Friends of the Bellevue Pool Committee came before the Bellevue City Council in late August to request that the swimming pool at Cole Park be open for the 2022 season, despite a prior agreement between the City and the Off-Shore Resort that provides discounts and incentives for local families to use the new $6 million Aqua Park and pool that recently opened at the north edge of Bellevue. The agreement also transfers lifeguards at the old pool to serve at the new Off Shore pool.
The Friends group, represented by Mark Mueller and Melissa Fondell, not only asked that the Cole Park pool be opened next summer, they also came with a proposed plan for $1.5 million in pool upgrades.
Mueller explained that it may be possible to raise $750,000 in federal and state grants and he hopes another $450,000 could be acquired through fundraisers and donations. The proposal suggests that the remaining $300,000 be raised through a bond referendum.
Mueller based his numbers on previous efforts to build a new pool during 2004 and 2006 bond referendums when he was the chair of those efforts.
The first referendum, held in 2004, was voted down by a wide margin, 61 to 39 percent against; while the next referendum held in 2006 was closer with 54 percent voting yes and 46 percent voting no (a 60 percent super-majority was required, as any money to build a pool would raise taxes to pay for the loan).
Melissa Fondell also provided the results for the group’s recent survey (published in the Herald-Leader as well as other online platforms) which included two questions: one, if the person was a city or county resident and two, if the person supported efforts of a pool at Cole Park.
She said 1,109 (672 residents and 437 non-residents) were in support of keeping the pool at Cole Park and 34 (28 residents and 6 non-residents) were against it.
Mueller said the pool could look at reduced hours and still open in 2022 by eliminating the evening swimming time, but still allowing for lifesaving lessons and water aerobics if it were to open next year. He also suggested that a non-lifeguard person could work inside the bath house, resulting in the three guards rotating and working outside on the pool deck during four to five hour shifts.
Councilman Tom Roth suggested to Mueller and Fondell that their group could lease the City pool for $1 a year and they can open up the pool in the summer of 2022.
“If all 1,109 people that they believe are in favor of the pool remaining open would donate $50 each, then it would be enough for the 2022 pool operating expenses,” he said.
Councilman Lyn Medinger pointed out that the City really hasn’t had the opportunity to try out the partnership with Off Shore this year. Fellow councilman Tim Roth added that the agreement was to start in 2022, and that 2021 would have been a partial bonus year if Off Shore had been able to open their pool sooner. (The opening was delayed for several months as a result of supply-chain problems with materials caused by the pandemic).
Bellevue Mayor Roger Michels reminded council members that from the beginning of talks with the city, everyone seemed to be ‘on-board’ with the pool agreement and collaboration with Off Shore. He also reminded everyone that the council unanimously voted to support Off Shore’s investment in having a new agreement for an aquatic center and that they should stick to their original decision and commitment.
“The city already approved the agreement and we will see how 2022 goes,” said Roth. “It might not work for Off Shore and the City, we do not know what it will be like until we try it.”
Still, Mueller said he believes that both the Off Shore pool and City pool could both survive. Mueller indicated the group would focus on pool amenities that the Cole Park location could be different from Off Shore by focusing on younger children.
He pointed out Cole Park has its own customer base and traffic as a result of the ball fields, park amenities and parents being able to drop their children off to swim while they are at a ball game.
Tom Roth disagreed with Mueller’s assessment, and said the city pool and Off Shore pool would compete for both customers and lifeguards.
He suggested that having a splash pad instead would cost substantially less to run than a fully operational pool.
Steve Launspach, one of the investors of the new Off Shore Resort in Bellevue, also spoke to council members at last week’s meeting.
He said the full vision the aquatic park’s pool project indeed changed when Off Shore investors had an initial meeting with the council to discuss pool plans. Instead of building a 2,000 square foot pool, the owners decided to build a 6,000 square foot pool based on the council’s feedback and response.
He also believes keeping the pool at Cole Park would compete with their pool.
“Our five owners are small investors that care about the community and aquatic center - they are not large investors from out of state,” said Launspach. “One of our group’s financial supports is the commitment and agreement with the City of Bellevue - and they went out of their way to meet the City’s standards and needs.
Launspach encouraged everyone to come visit their new pool and encouraged the council to stay the course of the original agreement as their business is relying on the city’s support.
Mayor Michels and Councilwoman Tammy Michels both agreed that the city needs to give the Off Shore agreement a chance and re-evaluate it after the 2022 season, as the agreement calls for at an annual meeting between Off-Shore and the City of Bellevue based on the financial commitment of $30,000 to Off-Shore each year to pay for reduced pool admission for local citizens.
While there was a lengthy discussion, no action was taken by the council.
In the meantime, the Friends of the Bellevue Pool said they will continue raising funds, exploring possible grants and other options for the pool at Cole Park. Mueller said he would continue to keep the council updated on the pool group’s efforts.
SEPTEMBER
Ryan Dunn, a senior at Bellevue High School, proved perfection is indeed possible in 2021.
The young man scored a perfect 36 composite score on his ACT (American College Testing) exam of which he received the results of this past September.
Scoring a full 36 is the rarest score of all—just 0.334 percent of all test takers out of the 1.9 million who take the test annually earn a perfect ACT score. Roughly three times more students earned the next-highest score of 35; however, this is still a very rare score that just 0.961 percent of test takers earned. The average ACT score in Iowa in 2019 was 21.
Dunn, who is the son of Angela and Don Rubel and James Dunn, explained his performance may have been a result of his surroundings at the time, as the ACT test was administered at the Off Shore Events Centre as a result of social distancing because of the still ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in late March of this year.
“I didn’t really prepare or study all that much,” said Dunn. “I give the credit to location at where we took the test – which was at the events center. I had a seat in the corner near the big garage door in the corner, which was open at the time, so I could look out over the river. I like to believe it was the view that did it.”
A 36-year-old Zwingle woman died in September of 2021 after falling from a bluff at Bellevue State Park.
Iowa Department of Natural Resources officials said that Iris Merfeld of Zwingle had been visiting the scenic overlook area known as Pulpit Rock in Bellevue State Park in the early morning hours of Sept. 18 when she fell an estimated 150 feet from the bluff to the rocks below.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident occurred at 4:21 a.m., when authorities were notified about an individual who had fallen from a bluff at the park.
Authorities believe alcohol may have played a role in the incident, according to a press release from the DNR. However, no foul play was believed to be involved.
OCTOBER:
Good news for Bellevue – not only did the population grow by 8 percent in the latest census, enrollment numbers at both local school districts were also growing at a significant rate .
New certified enrollments for both Bellevue and Marquette for the 2021-22 school year released last October, were submitted to the state of Iowa, and it turns out that Bellevue Community Schools has the highest number of students it has seen in the past 12 years.
This year, Bellevue saw a total increase of 33 students, and Marquette Catholic saw an increase of 19 students.
Canadian Pacific, which owns and operates the rail line running through Bellevue and eastern Jackson County, filed an application with the federal Surface Transportation Board (STB) on October 15, 2021 to officially merge with Kansas City Southern railroad.
Under the terms of the proposed deal, CP agreed to acquire KCS in a stock and cash transaction representing a value of approximately $31 billion.
The merger is currently under consideration by the Surface Transportation Board and needs regulatory approval. The companies say they anticipate STB review to be completed in the spring or summer of 2022.
The merger application document is more than 4,300 pages long, and among many other things, it provides new details on the train traffic impact in Bellevue.
The document states that over a three-year term, there will be 6.6 new trains per day going through Bellevue. This is nearly double the current average of 7.7 trains per day.
Most of this is new traffic that the company is hoping to attract from other railroads and trucks, and is the economic rationale for the merger. It will include a great deal of crude oil (a topic which has already generated some controversy in Minneapolis, according to reports in the Minneapolis Star Tribune).
Bellevue is in the CP’s so-called ‘Marquette subdivision’ of rail lines in the eastern Iowa area, which also includes Sabula and areas south.
During the application process with the Surface Transportation Board, Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern will have to study the environmental impacts of their proposed merger.
The railways will have to prepare an environmental impact statement partly due to projected increases in rail traffic on several line segments, most notably on CP’s former Milwaukee Road line from Sabula to Kansas City, Mo., the board said.
NOVEMBER:
Nicholas Kueter, Jayden Scheckel and Lyn Medinger were the winners in the Tuesday, Nov. 2 Bellevue City Council elections, where six candidates ran for three open seats. Each candidate was elected to a four-year term.
Out of a total of 1,917 votes cast, newcomers Kueter and Scheckel received 500 votes and 419 votes respectively, while incumbent Medinger garnered 432.
Jo Fifield (198 votes), Lucy Zeimet (204 votes) and Darla Lawson (161 votes) fell short in their bid for a council seat.
In the race for Bellevue Community School Board, incumbents Mike Reed and Allysen Bonifas ran unopposed and were re-elected with vote totals of 679 and 654 respectively.
About 16.9% of eligible Jackson County voters on average turned out at the polls last week. The Sabula precinct recorded the largest turnout with 27.3%, followed by Bellevue at about 27.2%.
DECEMBER
A new handicapped accessible boat platform was installed at the Bellevue Municipal Parking Lot boat ramp on the Mississippi River in the early winter of 2021.
The new platform is intended for outdoor enthusiasts with disabilities, and was entirely paid for by the Water Recreation Access Cost-Share Program grant through the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The funds used for the concrete platform were leftover from the new municipal boat ramp that was completed last winter by Dan Schroeder Construction of Bellevue. All total the City received a $200,000 grant from the state.
The platform allows those with handicaps, disabilities, elderly, (or anyone that has bad balance or trouble getting into a boat on dry land or has a hard time using the boat dock) to pull a boat and trailer up to the platform, walk up the ramp, then enter a boat while it is still hooked to a trailer before backing into the water.
Two new Bellevue businesses recently opened in a shared space in the old Keil’s Tap building on Riverview during the 2021 holIday season. Happy Stems, which features fresh flowers and houseplants, and The Hometown Hunnies, which sells women’s and children’s clothing, recently opened at 132 N. Riverview St. Alesha Malone is co-owner of The Hometown Hunnies with her business partner, Kaitlyn Steines. They originally created the business as an online store last year. The store’s children’s clothing is handmade by Steines, with Malone helping make accessories. Malone’s cousin Katelyn Ries has also started a new business called ‘Happy Stems.’ She and a friend, Sabra Lyons, started a flower farm earlier this year and tended gardens at their homes. Ries sells houseplants and fresh-cut flowers, from her and Lyons’ gardens and others from local vendors. She also offers products such as planters, macramé potholders, candles, soaps and other small gift items.
TW Excavating of Bellevue was busy working on a bank stabilization project in Mill Creek at Felderman Park in December of 2021.
The project included removing the large chunks of concrete that were placed on the banks decades ago as filler to help hold up the bank of the creek. According to Department of Natural Resources (DNR) officials, using concrete for bank stabilization is no longer allowed or recommended as water often washes out around the larges pieces of cement. The concrete chunks can also be somewhat dangerous for fisherman as they are hard to walk on and slippery when wet.
As a result, the city contracted with TW Excavating to remove the old concrete. The company also re-shaped the creek bank, added new rip-rap, stone and seeding, as well as a streamside angler access stepping stone stairs.
“All of this will improve the bank stability and provide a safer environment and access for trout fishing,” said Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “The area has become more and more popular for fisherman since the DNR started to stock the creek with trout.”
While trout stock occurs elsewhere in the area in terms of streams and creeks, Felderman Park is the only city park in the state of Iowa that has direct access for DNR trout stocking and fishing.
The Felderman Park stabilization project was paid for by the Iowa DNR Resource Enhancement and Protection Fund grant of which the city was awarded $39,500. DNR Natural Resource Biologist, Dan Kirby assisted the city with the grant application and submission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.