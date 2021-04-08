Team of Dreams, held annually at the Field of Dreams Movie Site, will not be held in 2021 due to concerns over portions of the event that have been hampered by the COVID pandemic. Team of Dreams is anticipated to be held again in 2022 with dates to be announced next year.
“Understandably, many of the players, talent, and entertainment we bring in for Team of Dreams are holding off booking events like ours over concerns of the ongoing COVID pandemic,” stated Keith Rahe, President & CEO of Travel Dubuque. “However, there are things we can do safely and responsibly to allow people to enjoy the rich baseball traditions we have in the area. One of those is hosting Beyond the Game this August surrounding the excitement of the August 12, 2021 Major League Baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. We believe we can host a safe event that takes COVID policies and safety practices into account as we move ahead.”
Beyond the Game, an Iowa baseball experience presented by Travel Iowa & Midwest One Bank, is going forward with a line-up of events to take place August 11-12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa and throughout Dubuque County. A movie night, outdoor concert, and more is being planned with input from area health
professionals and leaders to develop a COVID conscious environment. More details and information on these events will be announced as planning progresses at beyondthegameiowa.com.
Visitors and community members are also invited to explore the “If You Build It Exhibit” dedicated to the making of the movie that put Dyersville on a worldwide stage. The exhibit, located in Dyersville, will be opening for its second year starting May 1, 2021. More details can be found at ifyoubuilditexhibit.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.