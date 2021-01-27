The deadline to apply for the 2021 Paint Iowa Beautiful Grant is Feb. 15.
Paint Iowa Beautiful is an 18-year partnership between Keep Iowa Beautiful and Diamond Vogel Paint. The program provides free paint to a variety of community projects throughout Iowa.
Kevin Techau, executive director of Keep Iowa Beautiful said, “The Paint Iowa Beautiful program helps increase our assistance to communities, neighborhoods, historic projects and volunteer organizations improve attractiveness and beauty across Iowa.”
Diamond Vogel has awarded over 11,165 gallons of paint for 1,000 community projects in Iowa.
To learn more and apply online, visit our website.
