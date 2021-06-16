2021 Heritage Days Buttons, which allow admission to most events in Bellevue on July 3 and 4, are now available at several businesses and convenience stores in the Bellevue community. This year’s button features the Bellevue Fire Department, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.
As always, the Heritage Days buttons are not only collectible – the purchase of a button gains one admission to all the various events – from the live bands and BBQ Cookoff at Cole Park to the Parade on Riverview to the Fireworks and the big dance. See a complete schedule for Heritage Days inside coming issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.
Buttons can be purchased at the following locations:
American Legion
Bellevue Herald-Leader
Bellevue State Bank
Bender’s Foods
Bormann’s Neighborhood Pitstop
The BookWorm
C&D Car Wash
Chamber of Commerce
City of Bellevue
Fidelity Bank
Grandpa’s Parlor
Hair Shanty
Horizon Lanes
Mighty Miss
The Parlours
Richman’s Cafe
River Ridge Brewing
2nd Street Station
Till’s Auto
Upper Kutz
Heritage Days raffle tickets
The Bellevue Chamber is reminding folks that tickets for the $15,000 cash drawing for Heritage Days are now available at participating businesses.
The big drawing will be held on Sunday, July 4 right before the fireworks display. Two more drawings will also be held on July 4, one for $3,000 and another for $1,000.
