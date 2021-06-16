Heritage Days Button 2021

2021 Heritage Days Buttons, which allow admission to most events in Bellevue on July 3 and 4, are now available at several businesses and convenience stores in the Bellevue community. This year’s button features the Bellevue Fire Department, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary.

As always, the Heritage Days buttons are not only collectible – the purchase of a button gains one admission to all the various events – from the live bands and BBQ Cookoff at Cole Park to the Parade on Riverview to the Fireworks and the big dance. See a complete schedule for Heritage Days inside coming issues of the Bellevue Herald-Leader.

Buttons can be purchased at the following locations:

American Legion

Bellevue Herald-Leader

Bellevue State Bank

Bender’s Foods

Bormann’s Neighborhood Pitstop

The BookWorm

C&D Car Wash

Chamber of Commerce

City of Bellevue

Fidelity Bank

Grandpa’s Parlor

Hair Shanty

Horizon Lanes

Mighty Miss

The Parlours

Richman’s Cafe

River Ridge Brewing

2nd Street Station

Till’s Auto

Upper Kutz

Heritage Days raffle tickets

The Bellevue Chamber is reminding folks that tickets for the $15,000 cash drawing for Heritage Days are now available at participating businesses.

The big drawing will be held on Sunday, July 4 right before the fireworks display. Two more drawings will also be held on July 4, one for $3,000 and another for $1,000.